Mahindra Registers 22 Per Cent Growth In April 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd sold 48,097 vehicles in April 2018, compared to 39,417 vehicles during the same period last year. The company registered a growth of 22 per cent. The domestic sales stood at 45,217 vehicles during April 2018, showing a growth of 19 per cent. In the passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) the company sold 21,927 vehicles, a growth of 13 per cent while in the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 18,963 vehicles, registering a 26 per cent growth. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 904 vehicles for the month of April 2018. Exports stood at 2,880 vehicles for the month, a growth of 88 per cent.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, "After a good FY18, we have had a strong start to FY19, having registered a good growth of 22% for the month of April 2018. The company has achieved good growth both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments. We have also seen an encouraging response to our recent launch - the plush New XUV500. The Truck and Bus division continues to outperform with a high Y-O-Y growth. Going forward, we are confident of this positive momentum continuing in Q1FY19".

The company has big plans this year as it will be revealing the U321 MPV as also bringing in an electric car. The company's focus on the Utility segment will see it make a huge difference in ter,s of growth in the 2018-19 financial year.

