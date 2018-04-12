Mahindra Records Highest Ever Tractor Sales In 2017-18

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced its highest ever annual tractor sales and registered a growth of 22 per cent in the domestic market and 21 per cent growth in exports in FY18. Moreover, the company sold over 3 lakh tractors in FY18. Mahindra sold 3.04 lakh units in FY18 in the domestic market and 3.19 lakh units including the domestic market and exports in FY18. Currently, Mahindra holds 42.9 per cent market share in the Indian tractor industry.

Also Read: Swaraj Tractors Launches New 963FE Tractor

Rajesh Jejurikar, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Our technology driven product portfolio is based on our in-depth understanding of the farmer requirements and the need to create an effective value proposition. Since inception, we have been enabling FarmTech Prosperity through technology-led innovation and quality driven excellence. Coupled with our channel strength and a comprehensive product portfolio we have achieved highest ever tractor sales in a year. Going beyond selling tractors, at Mahindra we aim to offer a wide range of farming solutions."

Also Read: Mahindra Showcases First-Ever Driverless Tractors

In April 2017, Mahindra launched the Jivo small tractor platform in the sub 25HP category and the Swaraj 963FE higher power tractor in the 60-75 HP category. The Mahindra Novo was the first new tractor to be designed and developed in-house at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.