Mahindra Racing Unveils Names For Season 4 M4 Electro Race Cars

The Season 4 of Formula E is all set to commence this weekend in Hong Kong, promising more action than the previous years. Indian auto giant Mahindra too is part of the sport and, is in fact, one of the more competitive teams at present having finished third in the constructors' standings at the end of Season 3. For the next 2018-19 season, the Indian outfit decided to crowdsource names for the M4 Electro Formula E cars that will be driven by Nick Heidfield and Felix Rosenqvist. The team reached out to fans on social media, who sent a slew of options for Mahindra to choose from.

And here, we have it! The names of the machines that will be driven by @NickHeidfeld and @FRosenqvist in Season 4. Congratulations to all the winners #NameTheM4Electro pic.twitter.com/vVLM8ktL8c — MahindraRacing (@MahindraRacing) November 27, 2017

Mahindra Racing has shortlisted the names Volt and Raptor for Nick Heidfield's Mahindra M4 Electro cars. The Volt name was suggested by Abdullah Mqwaar on Instagram, while the Raptor name was Eshwar Saravanan on Facebook. On the other hand, Felix Rosenqvist's M4 Electro will be called Apex, suggested by Abdullah Mqwaar on Instagram, and Agni, suggested by Mohit Dinodia on Twitter.

As per the current regulations, drivers from all teams are given two cars and need to change vehicles midway in the race due to electric charge limitations.

Also Read: Mahindra Racing Confirms Participation In Formula E Till 2021

The Mahindra M4 Electro was the first Season 4 contender to be unveiled by any team. The car was first unveiled in March this year and will be competing in the 2017-18 season starting this weekend. During the testing in March, Heidfeld had completed 90 laps of the track in Spain, an equivalent of two race distances, with a single longest run of eight laps.

Season 3 was particularly insightful for Mahindra Racing with the team securing its best ever finish in the sport, but also its first-ever win. Having finished third in the championship last season, Mahindra previously said it will now be looking at winning the title in Season 4.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.