Mahindra Racing Retains Felix Rosenqvist And Nick Heidfeld For 2017-18 Formula E

Mahindra Racing will go all guns blazing into Season 4 of the FIA Formula E World Championship and has re-signed race drivers Nick Heidfeld and Felix Rosenqvist. The next season of the electric racing series will commence from December 2017 to July 2018 with the first race scheduled in Hong Kong. Mahindra had an extremely competitive Formula E season three with Germany's Rosenqvist securing one win and four podium finishes in his rookie year with the team. Swedish driver Heidfield tallied with his teammate securing five podiums through the season.

Mahindra Racing Team Principal, Dilbagh Gill said "We're thrilled that both Nick and Felix will remain with Mahindra Racing next season. With them, we're confident that our new race car, the M4Electro will prove to be our strongest yet and Mahindra will consistently be fighting at the front of the field for wins and championships."

(Rosenqvist won his first Formula E for Mahindra Racing in Berlin ePrix)

The fantastic performance by the drivers catapulted the Indian outfit to third in the constructors' standings, while Rosenqvist and Heidfield secured third and seventh place respectively on the points table. It was Rosenqvist's rookie year with Mahindra and the 25-year-old proved his mettle with a fantastic performance. He also won the Rookie of the Year title in Season 3. Mahindra also took two fastest laps, three pole positons and most podiums of any team during the season, winning the Julius Bar Pole Position award.

Nick Heidfield said that he is proud to be part of Mahindra Racing with the going from strength to strength in Formula E. "It's exactly where I want to be and I am delighted to extend my contract and commitment to target even more success. I am thrilled and can't wait to compete in my M4-Electro in this ever-improving championship."

(Mahindra's Formula E M4Electro Race Car)

Speaking about his second season with Mahindra, Felix Rosenqvist said,"I'm thrilled to be back for a second season in Formula E, and to extend my relationship with Mahindra Racing. That was our mutual intention from the very beginning, and we've already completed a series of promising tests with the M4Electro in recent months. Moving into season four, I will draw on everything I learned in 2016-17 to try and lift us to the next level. It will be a massive challenge with stiff competition, but we have a solid foundation and are all fully committed to taking the fight to the very best."

Rosenqvist, who is said to have a long term deal with Mahindra, will be pushing the limits to achieve the Formula E championship title this time. The new M4Electro will be more powerful and has a better range over the last season's unit. In fact, Mahindra showcased the M4Electro earlier this year and was one of the first teams to be ready with its 2017-18 contender. Mahindra's participation with the electric sport has been confirmed until 2021.

