Mahindra Racing Clenches First Ever Formula E Win In Berlin

After a successful start to season 3, Mahindra Racing managed to finally win its maiden race in the Formula E series at the Tempelhofring circuit in Berlin, Germany. Mahindra driver Felix Rosenqvist won the first of two Berlin ePrix races on Saturday, starting from third place and moved up to take his first ever win for the team, passing Jose Maria Lopez (DS Virgin Racing) and Lucas di Grassi of ABT Schaeffler Audi. Meanwhile, reigning champion Sebastian Buemi of Renault eDams was disqualified from the race despite finishing fifth, due to his tyres being under pressure.

Felix: "The team gave me such a great car I don't even feel exhausted! Nothing went wrong, I was able to enjoy the whole race." 🎉🏆1⃣ pic.twitter.com/R3SrbxTLnf — MahindraRacing (@MahindraRacing) June 10, 2017

In first of the two races in Germany this weekend, Rosenqvist surged past pole sitter Lucas di Grassi just before the mid-race car swap, before pulling away from the Brazilian in the latter stages. The race saw one of the most intense qualifying races in Formula E with di Grassi managing to bag the pole with a 0.001 lead over Maria Lopez, while Rosenqvist was in third place with a gap of 0.083 over the pole.

Mahindra now stands third in the team championship standings

Starting from the third place, Rosenqvist moved to second place after Maria Lopez had a slow start and went off line. Meanwhile, Lucas di Grassi was struggling with battery heating issues through the race, which gravely affected his performance. The battery issue also made braking and regeneration hard for the Brazilian, which allowed Rosenqvist to catch up. The Swedish driver used his extra energy he had saved to pass the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver before pit stops and gained the much sought after lead in the race. Thereafter, there was no looking back for the Swede as he managed to bag the eventual win.

Bringing in a much-awaited victory for Mahindra and himself, Rosenqvist said, "It feels incredible. From the start of the day the car felt good, quick and consistent. I made a small error in Super Pole qualifying, otherwise we could have been on pole. We came here much more prepared and it's a great compliment to the team." Talking about his strategy, Rosenqvist said, "My engineer gave me the go and I saw he was a bit tight on energy on his in-lap, so I thought I might give it a go and it worked out. From there on it was just about enjoying it."

While Sebastian Buemi leads the driver standings, Rosenqvist is surely catching up

While di Grassi finished second, Mahindra's Nick Heidfeld bagged a hard fought third, making it a double podium for the Indian team. Taking fourth place in qualifying just behind his teammate, Heidfield struggled with the pace, which improved after the mandatory car swap. However, instead of competing in the battle of top two, Heidfield rather chose to defend his position, having passed Maria Lopez for third in the initial laps.

While Sebastian Buemi may have been disqualified, the Swiss driver still enjoys the championship lead in the Formula E championship. However, the incident has helped di Grassi close in on Buemi reducing the gap to just 22 points. Berlin hosts a second ePrix today at the city's old Tempelhof airport. It will certainly be interesting to see Mahindra repeat its astounding success once again.