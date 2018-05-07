Mahindra Racing Becomes First Formula E Team To Win Lorenzo Bandini Trophy

Mahindra Racing was one of the 10 founding teams in the FIA Formula E championship, and the Indian team has certainly come a long way since its modest season. As a result of its efforts and upward growth in the past seasons of the electric series, Mahindra Racing has become first Formula E team to be felicitated at the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy event. The annual event took place on May 5, 2018 in Brisighella, Italy and is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of motorsports - especially Formula One. The fact that a Formula E team wins it this year holds a lot of importance for the e-series, which is touted to be the next big thing in racing.

(Mahindra Racing has been recognised for its efforts during the 2017 Formula E season)

This is the first time that a Formula E team is being recognised for its efforts as a part of the award ceremony. Presently in its 26th year, the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy is awarded to an outstanding current Formula 1 driver who displays commendable skill, passion and performance in motorsport.

The Lorenzo Bandini Trophy was collected by Formula E, Mahindra Racing Team Principal and CEO, Dilbaugh Gill, while driver Nick Heidfeld was present to collect was own award as well from the Italain Senate. Heidfeld also drove the team's Season 4 challenger - M4 Electro for two laps of the town's 'figure-of-eight' circuit.

(Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas became the 25th recipient of the Bandini Trophy)

In addition, Mercedes-AMG F1 driver Valtteri Bottas was also awarded the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy this year, becoming its 25th recipient. The Mercedes driver arrived in style, at the wheel of the championship-winning W07 from the 2016 F1 season. The Fin joins the elite club of drivers including the likes of Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel who have also taken the Bandini trophy home. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the trophy in 2010, while Nico Rosberg to the same home in 2011.

Gone but not forgotten, the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy is named after the F1 driver Lorenzo Bandini who competed between 1961 to 1967. The Italian racing driver worked his way up through the classes to drive for the Scuderia Centro Sud and Ferrari Formula 1 teams. During his stint, the driver achieved done pole position, two fastest laps, eight podiums and a race win in his F1 career. Bandini was also a highly decorated endurance driver and also won Le Mans and the Targo Florio. The Italian legend passed away in a tragic accident in 1967 at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Lorenzo Bandini Trophy has been awarded in his honour since 1992, to young people who have displayed commendable character, maturity and performance in Formula 1.

Being lauded for something we are passionate about is like the cherry on the cake.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Racing has really turned out to be a fierce competitor in Formula E since Season 3. Having ended Season 1 in eighth place overall, and Season 2 in fifth place; the team earned its first win last year and a total of 10 podiums, highest for any team in that season. The Indian team's aspirations have only grown since with a two race wins, pole positions, fastest laps and podium finishes. Mahindra currently sits fourth in the Formula E championship standings.

