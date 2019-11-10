New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Preparing BS6 Petrol Engines For Scorpio, XUV500 And Marazzo

Mahindra says it plans to come out with BS6 petrol engines for the Scorpio, XUV500 and even the Marazzo. However, the company does not see a major change in the sales ratio between diesel and petrol.

Mahindra is looking to offer a BS6 petrol versions of the Scorpio, XUV500 and the Marazzo

Mahindra and Mahindra has been very clear about its strategy for BS6 vehicles and we've told you which all vehicles have made the cut. In an interview with carandbike.com, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra, had made it very clear that cars which sell more than 1000 units will make the transition to BS6 and we'd told you that the Verito, Verito Vibe, Nuvosport and Xylo will not be among them. While this strategy speaks of the company's leaner portfolio, the expansion will come in the form of engine offerings. Mahindra is looking to offer a BS6 petrol engine on the Scorpio, XUV500 and even the recently launched Marazzo, though the company does not see a major change in the sales ratio between diesel and petrol

As of now the Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with only a diesel engine on offer

Speaking during the Company's Q2 results, Pawan Goenka said, "We will not bring a diesel on the KUV100 but when it comes to cars like the Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV500, I don't see a major change between petrol and diesel sales. These vehicles would predominantly remain diesel for some time unless there is an artificial barrier that is put on buying of diesel."

However, the company is preparing for a scenario where it will need to introduce petrol-powered versions of all three cars. Goenka said, "Mahindra is preparing for both diesel and petrol all these cars (Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo)"

Also Read: BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing

2018 mahindra xuv500 facelift

The Mahindra XUV500 came with a petrol engine earlier, but the 2018 facelift of the SUV was diesel-only

Mahindra had already launched the petrol variant of the XUV500 back in 2017 at ₹ 15.49 lakh. However, the company did not launch a petrol variant when it brought out the facelift of the car in April 2018. As far as the Scorpio is concerned, it too was launched with a petrol engine for the NCR region, however, now it's available only with the diesel engine with prices starting from ₹ 10 lakh.

The Marazzo, when it was launched, was only made available with a diesel engine and now with the likelihood of a petrol motor on offer, the options as far as the fuel type is concerned will certainly go up. The MPV segment currently sees the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and the Renault Lodgy compete for attention, out of which only the Ertiga and the XL6 are available with a petrol engine. Clearly, the addition of a petrol variant on the Marazzo will add to the options for customers.

