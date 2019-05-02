Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 43,721 vehicles in April 2019 compared to 48,097 vehicles during April 2018 which is a decline of 9 per cent. The company's domestic sales touched 41,603 vehicles during April 2019, as against 45,217 vehicles in April 2018 which saw sales drop by 8 per cent.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,966 vehicles in April 2019 compared to 21927 units during the same period last year. This marked a decline of 9 per cent. The XUV300, Marazzo and even the Alturas G4 have been strong sellers for the company in India In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 17,321 vehicles in April 2019, as against 18,963 vehicles in April 2018 which marked a drop in sales by 9 per cent. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 474 vehicles for the month. Exports for April 2019 stood at 2,118 vehicles.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The ongoing elections has subdued the purchase sentiment during April. This, according to us, is a temporary phenomenon. We believe, following the elections the auto industry will see a revival in consumer demand. Supported by a normal monsoon, we are confident of seeing higher sales in FY20”.

