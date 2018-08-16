Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar

Ahead of its official unveiling at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2019, Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has given a peak into the interior of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar. The full-scale design concept of the upcoming Automobili Pininfarina PF0 luxury electric hypercar will be presented to prospective clients in advance of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which will take place this month from August 22 to August 26. The new luxury carmaker will produce only 150 units of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar, as the production version will see the day of light by 2020.

(The ambient lightning will be LED, which will run across the dashboard to the door panels)

Also Read: Mahindra-Owned Automobili Pininfarina Reveals PF0 Concept Hypercar Designs

The images are blurry, but from what we can deduce, the futuristic cabin of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar will have two physical buttons on the dashboard. The left button will most likely be to toggle between the drive modes, while the right button will serve as the gear selector. The angular steering wheel will be leather cladded and the carbon fibre seems to incorporate a few buttons as well. But, it seems that these will be touch-sensitive instead. The instrument cluster will get two large displays which will provide with all the information of the car. The ambient lightning will be LED, which will run across the dashboard to the door panels. The carbon fibre accents combine with the leather to create a mixture of luxury and sportiness of the hypercar.

Also Read: Automobili Pininfarina To Unveil First Images Of Electric Hypercar At Monterey Car Week

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO said, "Numerous design icons from Pininfarina's incredible history have won awards at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, so I am excited to present a future Pininfarina classic to prospective owners in close proximity to this famous event."

Advertisement

Automobili Pininfarina Design Director Luca Borgogno has devised a design brief to cover creation of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar. The design of the PF0 is being developed by the Pininfarina SpA Design Studio, and future owners will be delighted that PF0 will be hand-crafted in Cambiano, Italy by the Pininfarina SpA atelier in strictly-limited numbers from 2020.

(The carbon fibre accents combine with the leather to create a mixture of luxury and sportiness of the hypercar)

Also Read: Pininfarina PF-Zero Hypercar Exclusive Design Details Revealed

Luca Borgogno said, "Our objective with the exterior of PF0 is to design timeless beauty in every aspect, and the interior is equally important. Pininfarina's design values of elegance and simplicity present us with a fantastic opportunity to stand out from the styling of most current sports and hypercars."

Also Read: Pininfarina PF-Zero Concept To Be Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach Concourse

According to the folks at Pininfarina, the PF0 luxury electric hypercar is in the final stages of design and has been inspired by famous Pininfarina cars such as the Cisitalia, Modulo and even the Sintesi. The exterior of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar will be made from carbon fibre and the performance is guaranteed to break the 402kmph top speed barrier. It will be able to go from standstill to 0-100kmph in just two seconds, and come with a travel range of 483 kms before charging it for the next leg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.