Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Designs Two Concepts For Hybrid Kinetic Group

Mahindra-Group owned Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group add new members to the family of electric cars born out of their collaboration, confirming the joint effort towards the development of clean energy vehicles. The two come just more than one year after the global debut of the luxury sedan H600 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, followed by the unveiling of the five seater SUV K550 and seven seater SUV K750 at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show and even revealed the 2018 HK GT which was the fourth concept car.

At the Auto China Show, which will open on April 25, two new models will be unveiled. The first of the two new concepts by Pininfarina is the H500, an electric sedan that showcases sophisticated details and also exudes elegance and sportiness. The H500 will showcase technology developed by HK for the drive system, with battery, electric motors, central control unit and range extender.

The cabin sees a digital instrument panel and Pininfarina incorporates even more digital screens by giving the front passenger a display to play with, too. We wait to find out more details from the company but this teaser image gives us a peek into what to expect.

