Mahindra-Owned Automobili Pininfarina Reveals PF0 Concept Hypercar Designs

Indian homegrown carmaker Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has finally previewed the exterior design of its first ever Pininfarina-branded electric luxury hypercar, codenamed 'PF0 Concept'. At an event in New York, Automobili Pininfarina revealed three new images that represent the design intent for the new PF0 hypercar. The new company also announced plans to bring on board ex-Formula 1 racing driver Nick Heidfeld. Heidfeld will be an integral member of the team developing the PF0 vehicle dynamics programme from the beginning of 2019, prior to the all-electric hypercar's on-sale date of late-2020.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina said, "PF0 is borne from the 50 year old dream of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, to see a stand-alone Pininfarina-branded range of cars that are both beautiful and technologically advanced. PF0 will deliver enormous power and driver thrills in abundance."

(The PF0 will be able to accelerate to 100kmph in less than two seconds)

Nick Heidfeld said, "The opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarina family and develop cars that will deliver performance unlike anything before them is fantastic. I will continue to race next year and I am looking forward to sharing my motorsport knowledge with the new engineering and design team at Automobili Pininfarina, which will support their ambition to create beautiful sports and luxury cars offering electrifying performance on road and circuit."

Automobili Pininfarina officially launched to the world's media in Rome, Italy in April this year, where it announced its plan to sustainably develop and produce fully-electric ultra-luxury cars in low volumes at the pinnacle of design and desirability in their respective segments. The North American market is likely to be Automobili Pininfarina's largest region for sales given the interest in both electric-power and Pininfarina-designed cars. The new business is now engaging with prospective retailer partners as it seeks to deliver world-class client care as part of its specialist vehicle ownership strategy.

(Automobili Pininfarina will host an invitation only briefing at the upcoming Monterey Car Week in August, which will give first time prospective customers the opportunity to view the beautiful hypercar ahead of production in 2020)

Moreover, Automobili Pininfarina will host an invitation only briefing at the upcoming Monterey Car Week in August, which will give first time prospective customers the opportunity to view the beautiful hypercar ahead of production in 2020. According to Automobili Pininfarina, the PF0 will be able to accelerate to 100kmph in less than two seconds, break the 402kmph top speed barrier, and also provide a zero emissions range of over 483kms.

