Mahindra Opens 100th Small Commercial Vehicle Dealership In Just 6 Months

The company is concentrating on strengthening its SCV sales network and such a business model ensures dealers gain profitability, viability, and simplicity from day one

Mahindra aims to increase its SCV dealership network to 250 by March 2020.

Mahindra announced the inauguration of its 100th standalone dealership for small commercial vehicles (SCV), within a span of just 6 months. The company's strategy is the launch dealerships that are simple, frugal, lean, contemporary in design and with an optimal investment and focused approach. These are single-point hubs for sales and service needs of customers. The one-stop shop approach benefits prospective customers to avail of a host of other benefits including financing options, vehicle accessories and full-service contracts for an enhanced service experience.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., "Given the growth potential of small commercial vehicles, we have started creating a separate channel for them from April 2019 and are in the process of ramping it up to sharpen our focus on this segment. This dedicated channel allows us to increase our volumes, gain market share, and add more value to our customers."

The company is concentrating on strengthening its SCV sales network and such a business model ensures dealers gain profitability, viability, and simplicity from day one. SCV customers will continue to receive a dedicated and segregated service space within existing dealer workshops. Put together, these add up to a dealer network comprising 250 dealerships and over 1,000 touchpoints across India.

Mahindra's Small Commercial Vehicles comprises of vehicles like the Alfa Passenger, Alfa Load, E-Alfa, Treo Auto, Treo Yaari, Jeeto Range and Supro range of vehicles. It aims to increase its SCV dealership network to 250 by March 2020.

