Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities

The novel coronavirus outbreak has made a massive impact on world's healthcare supplies, reminding once again how we remain unmatched for a global pandemic like this one. And that means we need more than just governments stepping up and taking the charge to fight the outbreak. Contributing to the same, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman has announced several measures to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic in India. In a series of tweets, Mahindra said that the conglomerate will immediately work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. He has also offered to make Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care facilities.

Mahindra further said that his company's Projects Team is also ready to help the government or the army to erect the temporary care facilities. Elaborating on the same, Mahinda explained that we needed to create scores of temporary hospitals and we have a scarcity of ventilators. The facilities are needed as India is currently in Stage 2 of the outbreak, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is headed into Stage 3, which is community transmission.

Furthermore, Anand Mahindra has announced that he will donate 100 per cent of his salary towards creating a fund to assist the businesses in the Mahindra value chain and has asked other verticals in the group to add to the same in their respective ecosystems.

Not just Mahindra, but other top executives globally have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, Alibaba founder Jack Ma among others. India has presently reported 332 cases of positive COVID-19, while the death toll has risen to seven at the time publishing this report. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 74 people, which forced the state government to lockdown Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. In addition, the state of Rajasthan has also been locked down while Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are open to the option. The government has also cancelled services of outstation and suburban (local) trains in Mumbai temporarily.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has announced the shutdown of its three plants at Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune respectively, while Hero MotoCorp has announced a global shutdown of all its facilities. FCA too announced the shutdown at its Ranjangaon facility near Pune. Other manufacturers including Tata Motors, Skoda-Volkswagen, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company among others have massively scaled down operations in light of the outbreak.

