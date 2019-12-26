New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra is offering discounts on almost all cars across its model portfolio but it has left out the KUV100 from this list

The discounts on cars are still on as we come to the end of 2019. Mahindra is offering a host of benefits on most its cars but the biggest discount offers are on the Alturas G4 SUV. The company is offering ₹ 4 lakh worth of benefits on the car but this offer is only valid till December 31, 2019. The discounts on cars will depend on the dealership of course but a big discount on the Alturas G4 really puts it into a good space as far as value for money is concerned. The next big offer is on the Marazzo, where dealers are providing benefits of up to ₹ 1.71 lakh. The Marazzo has really been a steady seller for Mahindra and in fact is also the company's first car to get a 4 star Global NCAP rating making it the safest car in its category. It comes loaded with features and is one of the roomiest of cars in its segment.

The Marazzo is the company's first car to get a 4 star safety rating from Global NCAP

Mahindra is also offering discounts of upto ₹ 84,000 on the XUV500. Now, we will see a new generation model of the XUV500 coming out in 2020 and we'll get to see it in the flesh at the 2020 Auto Expo as well. The Mahindra TUV300 gets benefits of up to ₹ 75,000, while the company's subcompact SUV XUV300 is available at discounts of upto ₹ 70,000. The Mahindra Scorpio too comes with offers which provide benefits of up to ₹ 60,000 while the Bolero gets the least amount of discount of ₹ 47,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with offers of upto ₹ 70,000 

0 Comments

The only car missing out on offers is the KUV100 and the company's range of electric cars. While you'll immediately point out that the Thar is missing in action as well, but the company had already announced a limited edition model of the SUV and has been selling that with a good number of offers. Like all manufacturers, Mahindra too is pulling out all stops to make it possible for consumers to purchase from a range of SUVs and the MPV at an affordable price. We can't wait for the company's next generation models to come to India and we'll know more very soon.

