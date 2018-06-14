Mahindra Mojo XT300 Gets A New Colour Scheme

Mahindra Mojo XT300, which is the higher-spec variant of the Mojo can now be bought in a new colour, which is Ocean Blue. It is basically a combination of Blue and silver, which was already on offer on the Mojo UT300. Along with the Ocean Blue colour, Mahindra Two Wheelers will continue to sell the Mojo XT300 with the Volcano Red colour scheme as well, which is a combination of red and silver. The Mojo XT300 with the new colour will have the same price as the other colour, which is ₹ 1.79 lakh.

Mahindra Mojo 1.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Both variants of the Mojo get a 295 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that makes 26.8 bhp of max power and 30 Nm of peak torque. The Mojo XT300 gets a fuel-injected engine while the UT300, being the cheaper variant, gets a carburetted engine. The engine on both bikes is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both motorcycles have a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres.

The Mojo was first showcased a concept model way back in 2010 but was launched only in early 2016. The engine on the bike is flawless but the heft of the bike and the quirky looks did not appeal to many. The Mojo never set the sales chart on fire like Mahindra would expect it to even when the company rolled out a more affordable, entry-level variant of the Mojo, which is the UT300. The UT300 gets a carburetted engine and telescopic suspension as opposed to the XT300's fuel-injected engine and upside down forks. Hopefully, a new colour option could get in some sales numbers for Mahindra Two Wheelers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.