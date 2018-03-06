Mahindra Mojo UT300: All You Need To Know

Here is everything that you need to know about the Mahindra Mojo UT300

After a lot of wait, Mahindra Two-Wheelers has finally launched the Mojo UT300 in India at a starting price of ₹ 1.49 lakh. And to make it even more desirable, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹ 10,000, if you buy one before the end of March 2018. So, in essence, the price of the bike is ₹ 1.39 lakh. We have ridden the Mojo extensively and remember it having a super-smooth and a torquey engine. It did have its drawbacks, but riding it was a pleasant experience. The sales of the Mojo did not quite take off as Mahindra might have wanted to. But with the UT300, Mahindra is hoping that things change. Here is everything that you need to know about the Mahindra Mojo UT300.

Nomenclature

Mahindra says that UT stands for Universal Tourer in the name "Mahindra Mojo UT300". The regular Mojo has now been re-christened to being called Mojo XT300 where XT stands for extreme tourer.

Engine

The engine remains the same, which is a 295 cc single-cylinder unit. There are two big changes though. The first one is that the engine is no more fuel-injected. It is now a carburetted engine. The second change is that the power output on the engine has dropped from 25 bhp on the regular Mojo or the Mojo XT300 to 22.7 bhp on the Mojo UT300. Also, the torque drops from 30 Nm on the XT 300 to 25.2 Nm on the UT300.

Features

This is where things get interesting. The Mojo UT300 misses out on a lot of features as compared to the Mojo XT300 in order to keep the prices competitive and make it more affordable to interested buyers. The UT300 gets regular telescopic suspension upfront as compared to premium upside down forks on the XT300. Also, the UT300 gets MRF tyres instead of grippy Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres on the XT300. Lastly, the UT300 gets a different exhaust, a single-sided one, instead of the loud two-sided exhausts on the XT300.

Looks

The Mojo UT300 also misses out on the LED daytime running lamps which resembled the eye-brows on the headlamp console along with the stylish golden bars around the engine. Both features are present on the Mojo XT300, giving it that premium touch.

Price

The Mahindra Mojo UT300 is priced at ₹ 1, 39,520 while the Mojo XT300 which gets all the bells and whistles is priced at ₹ 1, 74,520. Do bear in mind that the price for the Mojo UT300 is applicable only till the end of March 2018. The difference in prices of the Mojo UT300 and the Mojo XT300 is of ₹ 35,000, only till March 2018 and ₹ 25,000 afterwards. Both variants miss out on ABS though.

