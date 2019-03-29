Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 60,000

Mahindra 2Wheelers is offering discounts to the tune of ₹ 60,000 on the Mojo UT 300 across the country. Select dealerships have confirmed to carandbike that the discounts are available in the range of ₹ 40,000-60,000, whereas Mahindra employees can avail a discount as high as ₹ 75,000 on the Mojo UT 300. For those looking to avail the discount, the same is only being offered till March 31, 2019. The dealers are essentially trying to dry up existing stocks of the motorcycle, which is yet to get ABS as standard, and will be deemed illegal for sale from April 1, 2019.

The discounts are available only on the Mahindra Mojo UT 300 and do not extend to the XT 300 variant that was introduced last year. Both versions draw power from the same 295 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the UT 300, the motor is tuned for 27 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, while the XT 300 a carburetted version belting out 23 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Both versions come with a 6-speed transmission.

Mahindra Mojo 1.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Mahindra Mojo was launched in 2015 and despite an initial favourable response, the bike has not been a brisk seller for the manufacturer. Add to that the company failing to bring timely updates to the motorcycle has only made it fade into the oblivion in the 300 cc segment, despite active competition and rising demand. With Mahindra shifting focus on the Jawa brand, this is likely the end of the road for the Mojo, until the ABS version arrives. The company has not confirmed details on when the same will arrive in the market.

