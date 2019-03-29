Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 60,000

New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To ₹ 60,000

Mahindra 2Wheeler dealerships are offering discounts as high as Rs. 60,000 of the Mojo UT 300 to clear stocks as the bikes will be illegal for sale after the March 31 deadline with ABS still not on offer.

View Photos
Mahindra employees can avail discounts up to Rs. 75,000 on the Mojo 300.

Mahindra 2Wheelers is offering discounts to the tune of ₹ 60,000 on the Mojo UT 300 across the country. Select dealerships have confirmed to carandbike that the discounts are available in the range of ₹ 40,000-60,000, whereas Mahindra employees can avail a discount as high as ₹ 75,000 on the Mojo UT 300. For those looking to avail the discount, the same is only being offered till March 31, 2019. The dealers are essentially trying to dry up existing stocks of the motorcycle, which is yet to get ABS as standard, and will be deemed illegal for sale from April 1, 2019.

The discounts are available only on the Mahindra Mojo UT 300 and do not extend to the XT 300 variant that was introduced last year. Both versions draw power from the same 295 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the UT 300, the motor is tuned for 27 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, while the XT 300 a carburetted version belting out 23 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Both versions come with a 6-speed transmission.

Mahindra Mojo

1.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Mojo

0 Comments

The Mahindra Mojo was launched in 2015 and despite an initial favourable response, the bike has not been a brisk seller for the manufacturer. Add to that the company failing to bring timely updates to the motorcycle has only made it fade into the oblivion in the 300 cc segment, despite active competition and rising demand. With Mahindra shifting focus on the Jawa brand, this is likely the end of the road for the Mojo, until the ABS version arrives. The company has not confirmed details on when the same will arrive in the market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Mojo with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha
MT-15
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
TAGS :
Mahindra 2 Wheelers Mahindra Mojo 300 Mahindra Mojo Prices Mahindra bikes Mahindra bikes prices Mihindra bikes price hike

Latest News

Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 60,000
Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 60,000
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
Kia To Showcase Three Concept Cars At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Kia To Showcase Three Concept Cars At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Renault Samsung XM3 Unveiled At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Renault Samsung XM3 Unveiled At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected
Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
2020 BMW 1 Series Details Revealed
2020 BMW 1 Series Details Revealed
Tata Motors Sales Cross Over 1 Million Units In 2018
Tata Motors Sales Cross Over 1 Million Units In 2018
Honda Civic Receives 2400 Bookings In 40 Days
Honda Civic Receives 2400 Bookings In 40 Days
Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT
Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT
Standalone Metro Systems Not Effective, Need Shared Mobility & Electric Vehicles: Venkaiah Naidu
Standalone Metro Systems Not Effective, Need Shared Mobility & Electric Vehicles: Venkaiah Naidu
Daimler To Develop Smart Brand Together With Geely
Daimler To Develop Smart Brand Together With Geely
John Abraham To Produce And Star In A Movie About Motorcycles
John Abraham To Produce And Star In A Movie About Motorcycles
Mavox Helmets Launched With Prices Starting At Rs. 1,485
Mavox Helmets Launched With Prices Starting At Rs. 1,485
Honda, Hino Hitch Ride With Self-driving Car Service Venture Of SoftBank, Toyota
Honda, Hino Hitch Ride With Self-driving Car Service Venture Of SoftBank, Toyota

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Mojo Alternatives

Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.59 - 1.74 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.65 - 1.75 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.45 Lakh *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.36 - 1.48 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli TNT 25
₹ 1.88 - 1.97 Lakh *
View More
Explore Mojo
×
Explore Now
x
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities