Mahindra Mojo Electric Version Spotted Testing

An electric prototype of the Mahindra Mojo was recently spotted testing in Bengaluru. The electric bike was spotted testing near the Bosch factory in the city, hinting towards a possible variant coming up in the future. Speculations also suggest that the Mojo Electric could have been built by a component manufacturer with the bike used as a base to test its technology. While little is known about the Mojo electric version, the model just might be Mahindra 2Wheelers revival for the touring motorcycle that went on sale in 2015. The image surfaced a few notable details on the Mahindra Mojo electric prototype that certainly has our interests piqued.

At the outset, the Mahindra Mojo electric test mule loses the conventional exhaust and the gear shift lever that is seen on the petrol-engine powered version. The engine space gets extended tank panels that possibly cover the batteries, while the chain drive has been swapped for a larger sprocket and belt drive. Visually, the bike remains the same with no cosmetic changes and you can also see the Mahindra badging on the fuel tank. What's interesting is the fact that the Mojo electric has been spotted around a number of other electric two-wheelers, hinting that something is indeed brewing up.

(The Mahindra Mojo UT 300 was launched earlier this year)

Mahindra certainly has the technology to develop an electric version of the Mojo. With Mahindra Electric, the company has been retailing the e2O and the eVerito electric cars, and electrifying its flagship motorcycle would be an ideal start for the company with respect to its electric two-wheeler operations.

The Mahindra Mojo has been on sale for almost three years now but hasn't managed to garner the kind of success the bike maker would want. A more affordable version badged as the Mojo UT 300 was introduced earlier this year with fewer features and lower power output, but that too hasn't been able to gauge much interest.

In its stock form, the Mahindra Mojo XT 300 uses a fuel-injected 295 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, while the UT 300 uses a carburetted version of the same engine that is tuned for 23 bhp and 25.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

(The Mahindra Mojo was introduced in 2015)

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is just starting to grow with only a handful of players around. Mahindra just might be able to provide a new lease of life to its two-wheeler division by electrifying its range. Previous reports also suggested that the Gusto electric version was also in development but little has emerged on the same. It needs to be seen now if the Mojo electric was a one-off or if it is something that will make it to the brand's dedicated showrooms indeed.

