Mahindra Marazzo's Latest Teaser Reveals New Alloys And Grille

With the Mahindra Marazzo all set to be launched on September 3, the carmaker is practically releasing a new teaser for the MPV, every day. Recently, Mahindra has come out with a new teaser image that reveals the brand new 17-inch twin-six-spoke alloy wheels that are set to be offered with the top-end variant of the Marazzo. The utility vehicle manufacturer has also released a new video that showcased the new Shark-tooth-inspired chrome grille which will also grace the new flagship MPV.

Mahindra Marazzo gets a new front grille with Shark-tooth-shaped chrome inserts

The Mahindra Marazzo is set to be the largest offering from the carmaker yet, so a set of 17-inch wheels appear to be quite apt. The new twin-six-spoke alloys get stylish shark fin design with glossy black and silver dual tone treatment. On the other hand, the new grille comes with a chain-link pattern black grille with nice tooth-shaped chrome inserts, in line with the overall styling of the MPV. As already mentioned this is not the first time that the carmaker has teased the Marazzo's design and styling elements. Early this month, the carmaker gave us a glimpse of the MPV's new headlamps, and before that, it also revealed the entire cabin of the Marazzo.

The Mahindra Marazzo's design and styling have been inspired by the Shark

The MPV will come with a pair of wide double barrel projector headlamps and a wide central airdam. The Marazzo also sports a set of large ORVMs, and a pair of Shark-tail inspired LED taillamps. The interior gets a light beige treatment, loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pod instrument console with a large MID unit, and a roof-mounted air-con system, which comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology. The MPV will be offered in both 7- and 8-seater formats with the former featuring captain seat in the middle row, while the 8-seater model gets a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split feature.

The Mahindra Marazzo gets a well-equipped cabin that comes with a host of smart features

As for powertrain options, at the time of the launch, the Marazzo will only come with a diesel engine under the hood, equipped with a brand new 1.5-litre oil burner. Considering the MPV's large dimensions, the motor is likely to be quite powerful and offer some good amount of torque. The engine is expected to be paired with both manual and an optional automatic transmission, possibly borrowed from the XUV500. Mahindra is also working on the petrol derivative and it's expected to be introduced later, based on the demand. The competition will come from the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa .

