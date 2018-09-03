New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison

We see how the new Mahindra Marazzo compares in terms of pricing with regards to its biggest seven seater rivals. We put it up against the country's largest selling MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga; the country's most premium MPV, the Toyota Innova and the surprise package from Tata Motors, the Hexa.

View Photos
Mahindra Marazzo vs Rivals

Highlights

  • Mahindra Marazzo is Rs 7 lakh cheaper than the Toyota Innova
  • The new Mahindra MPV is more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • The Mahindra Marazzo gets a seven and eight seater option

The brand new MPV that gets both a seven seater and an eight seater configuration - Mahindra Marazzo has been launched in India. With a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 121 bhp of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The official fuel economy figure for the car is rated at 17.6 kmpl. The Mahindra Marazzo is priced rather competitively in a range where no other 7 seater MPVs are currently selling. We see how it compares vs its biggest rivals, the rather affordable and India's highest selling MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and India's most premium MPV, the Toyota Innova. And to make things more interesting we also see how the rather well liked Tata Hexa compares too. Of course, since the Mahindra Marazzo is available only with a diesel manual engine and two wheel drive, we shall be comparing onto diesel + Manual + two wheel drive versions of its competitors too. Also, for the sake of this comparison, only the seven seater versions of the Marazzo and Innova have been considered. For both MPVs, the 8-seat versions is an extra Rs 5000. 

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo Driven! - Detailed Review HERE! 

4ovs227

(Mahindra Marrazo) 

Mahindra Marazzo VS Rivals: Prices In Lakhs (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Marazzo   Maruti Suzuki Ertiga   Toyota Innova   Tata Hexa  
M2 9.99 LDI 8.78 GX 15.77 XE 12.49
M4 10.95 LDI(O) 8.86 VX 18.86 XM 14.11
M6 12.4 VDI 9.57 ZX 20.71 XT 16.56
M8 13.9 ZDI 9.95        
    ZDI+ 10.69        

Tha Mahindra Marazzo is available in four variants while the Ertiga gets fove variants to choose from. Alternatively, the Innova and the Hexa both get three variants each. So lets see how these four cars compare in terms of a starting price. While the Mahindra Marazzo entry level variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, the cheapest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced at Rs 8.78 lakh. Comparatively, the more expensive Tata Hexa base model is priced at Rs 12.49 while the entry level Toyota Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 15.77 lakh. Mahindra has strategically priced the Marazzo to provide nearly as much interior space as on the Toyota Innova with a much cheaper price point and it shows here.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo Variants Explained 

go266npo

(Mahindra Marazzo Interiors)

And the story is pretty much the same with the highest spec versions or top variants too. The Mahindra Marazzo M8 is priced at Rs 13.9 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDI+ is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh. The Tata Hexa XT in comparison is priced at Rs 16.56 lakh while the Toyota Innova Crysta ZX is priced at a whopping Rs 20.71 lakh! This makes the Innova Rs 10 lakh more expensive than the Ertiga and Rs 7 lakh more expensive as compared to the Marazzo.

sqotr3m

(Mahindra Marazzo Rear)

0 Comments

Of course, there are more expensive versions of the Innova, with the 2.8-litre engine but since those are only available with an autobox, we will not consider them here today. The Tata Hexa too gets two more premium versions, one with 2WD mated to an automatic transmission and one with 4wd mated to a manual. Again, since the Marazzo only gets the diesel manual option, it is pointless to compare those variants here. The Marazzo however will get both a petrol version and an automatic gearbox in late 2019 or early 2020. Incidentally, Maruti Suzuki will also be launching a new Ertiga by the end of the year. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
mahindra marazzo maruti ertiga toyota innova tata hexa marazzo price

Latest News

Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
New Mahindra Marazzo MPV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
New Mahindra Marazzo MPV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Former Triumph India MD Vimal Sumbly Joins Royal Enfield As Head Of Asia Pacific
Former Triumph India MD Vimal Sumbly Joins Royal Enfield As Head Of Asia Pacific
F1: Hamilton Beats Raikkonen To Win Dramatic Italian GP
F1: Hamilton Beats Raikkonen To Win Dramatic Italian GP
New Mahindra Marazzo: What to Expect?
New Mahindra Marazzo: What to Expect?
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Hero MotoCorp Registers 1 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Hero MotoCorp Registers 1 Per Cent Growth

Latest Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

105 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

44 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

8 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 9.11 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Mahindra models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.27 - 19.15 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.26 - 10.38 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Mahindra Marazzo is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Marazzo is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review
Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities