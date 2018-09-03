Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison

The brand new MPV that gets both a seven seater and an eight seater configuration - Mahindra Marazzo has been launched in India. With a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 121 bhp of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The official fuel economy figure for the car is rated at 17.6 kmpl. The Mahindra Marazzo is priced rather competitively in a range where no other 7 seater MPVs are currently selling. We see how it compares vs its biggest rivals, the rather affordable and India's highest selling MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and India's most premium MPV, the Toyota Innova. And to make things more interesting we also see how the rather well liked Tata Hexa compares too. Of course, since the Mahindra Marazzo is available only with a diesel manual engine and two wheel drive, we shall be comparing onto diesel + Manual + two wheel drive versions of its competitors too. Also, for the sake of this comparison, only the seven seater versions of the Marazzo and Innova have been considered. For both MPVs, the 8-seat versions is an extra Rs 5000.

(Mahindra Marrazo)

Mahindra Marazzo VS Rivals: Prices In Lakhs (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Marazzo Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Toyota Innova Tata Hexa M2 9.99 LDI 8.78 GX 15.77 XE 12.49 M4 10.95 LDI(O) 8.86 VX 18.86 XM 14.11 M6 12.4 VDI 9.57 ZX 20.71 XT 16.56 M8 13.9 ZDI 9.95 ZDI+ 10.69

Tha Mahindra Marazzo is available in four variants while the Ertiga gets fove variants to choose from. Alternatively, the Innova and the Hexa both get three variants each. So lets see how these four cars compare in terms of a starting price. While the Mahindra Marazzo entry level variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, the cheapest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced at Rs 8.78 lakh. Comparatively, the more expensive Tata Hexa base model is priced at Rs 12.49 while the entry level Toyota Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 15.77 lakh. Mahindra has strategically priced the Marazzo to provide nearly as much interior space as on the Toyota Innova with a much cheaper price point and it shows here.

(Mahindra Marazzo Interiors)

And the story is pretty much the same with the highest spec versions or top variants too. The Mahindra Marazzo M8 is priced at Rs 13.9 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDI+ is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh. The Tata Hexa XT in comparison is priced at Rs 16.56 lakh while the Toyota Innova Crysta ZX is priced at a whopping Rs 20.71 lakh! This makes the Innova Rs 10 lakh more expensive than the Ertiga and Rs 7 lakh more expensive as compared to the Marazzo.

(Mahindra Marazzo Rear)

Of course, there are more expensive versions of the Innova, with the 2.8-litre engine but since those are only available with an autobox, we will not consider them here today. The Tata Hexa too gets two more premium versions, one with 2WD mated to an automatic transmission and one with 4wd mated to a manual. Again, since the Marazzo only gets the diesel manual option, it is pointless to compare those variants here. The Marazzo however will get both a petrol version and an automatic gearbox in late 2019 or early 2020. Incidentally, Maruti Suzuki will also be launching a new Ertiga by the end of the year.

