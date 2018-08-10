New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far

The Mahindra Marazzo is based on a new platform and will be the largest and premium offering from the company yet. The MPV will come with a 7/8-seater cabin layout.

View Photos
Mahindra is expected to launch the Marazzo MPV in September and it will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Marazzo has been inspired by the Shark
  • The Marazzo will come with a 7- & 8-seater cabin layout
  • Mahindra Marazzo will come with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine

The Mahindra Marazzo is the next big launch from the home-grown automaker in India, and the MPV is currently slated to be launched in September this year. Back at the name reveal ceremony of the MPV, the carmaker had shared a bunch of details about the Marazzo and also gave us a sneak peek at some of its key design and styling features. Recently, Mahindra also revealed the dashboard of the new MPV, and now we can say that we know a fair bit about the Marazzo MPV and here, we have listed them down for you.

  1. The Mahindra Marazzo is an all-new product from the company, and the automaker has confirmed that it will be the largest passenger vehicle yet to come out of Mahindra's stable.
  2. The Marazzo's visual characteristics have been inspired by the Shark. Mahindra says that most of the exterior elements that we'll see on the MPV have been designed after some of the of signature traits of the predator fish.
    naef8a9o

    Mahindra Marazzo gets chrome-toothed grille, shark-fin antenna, large LED taillamps

    Advertisement
  3. While the MPV is yet to be fully unveiled, the teaser images reveal that the Marazzo will come with chrome-toothed grille, a shark-fin antenna, and large LED taillamps that resembles a shark's tail.
  4. The Marazzo will come with a 7- & 8-seater cabin layout equipped with stylish beige interior. The dashboard design is clean and clutter-free and looks a lot more premium. The dashboard design is clean and clutter-free and looks a lot more premium.
  5. One of the key features that the cabin will get is the roof-mounted air-conditioning vent system the offers a more centralised air flow. Other features include a large touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console with the HVAC controls just below. The three-spoke steering wheel also houses a number of controls including audio, Bluetooth telephony and possibly cruise control too.
    bn28idv

    Mahindra Marazzo dashboard design is clean and clutter-free and looks a lot more premium

  6. Mahindra has already showcased the dual-pod instrument console with the large MID unit for all the vital information. The infotainment system appears to have been borrowed from the XUV500, and it's similarly expected to get the Mahindra telematics system, Android Auto and a host of other connectivity options.
  7. Powertrain wise, the Mahindra Marazzo will come with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine, although the technical specification and other details haven't been announced yet. The engine is expected to get both manual and automatic transmission option.
    i5asqokk

    Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with sleek interior and a roof-mounted Air-Con system

  8. Mahindra also has a petrol version in the pipeline, but it will not be launched along with the diesel model. Right now, Mahindra is working on the petrol derivative and it's expected to be introduced later, based on the demand.
  9. Mahindra also plans to export the Mahindra Marazzo to a number of other global markets.
  10. Upon launch, the Mahindra Marazzo will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa, so we expect the MPV to be priced in India around ₹ 16 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh.
