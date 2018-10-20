Mahindra Marazzo MPV Will Soon Get Apple CarPlay

Over 4500 Mahindra Marazzos have been sold and all these models will also get Apple CarPlay

Mahindra's latest launch- the Marazzo will now be equipped with Apple CarPlay. The MPV was launched in India on September 3 and it's infotainment system was Android Auto compatible. The UV maker has now confirmed to carandbike of having received the licence for Apple CarPlay. The company has sold over 4500 units of the Marazzo, which were rolled out of the Nashik plant. All these units did not have Apple Carplay but the company has informed us that all the models sold will be updated with the Apple CarPlay in their schedule service, without any additional cost.

The timing for the license couldn't have come at a better time as Mahindra is all set to launch the Y400 in the country in November this year and well, the SUV of course will get both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now.

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the Mahindra Marazzo is claimed to be the most updated unit in Mahindra's product portfolio boasting of some cool features, for example configurable home screen. Buyers can add personalized images on the infotainment system's internal memory via the USB socket and select it as the background wallpaper. Moreover, Mahindra has also been innovative with the creature comfort features in the Marazzo.

The new Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that has been tuned to offer a maximum of 121 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and right now, there is no automatic transmission on offer. Mahindra is also working on the petrol engine and an automatic transmission for the Marazzo and could introduce the same when the BS VI emission norms come into effect from April 2020.

