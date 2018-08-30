Mahindra Marazzo MPV Revealed In Spy Shots

We eagerly await the launch of Mahindra's new MPV - the Marazzo and we've already told you that the company is all set to launch the car in India on September 3, 2018 and we'll know more about the car then. The company has been teasing the car feature-by-feature but sadly spy shots have now shown what the car looks like. The exterior styling of the Marazzo takes inspiration from the shark and this is what the company had already told us when it revealed the MPV's name. As you can see up front, the Marazzo gets a 7 slat grille with chrome inserts and then there's the twin-pod projector headlamps.

What we get to see now, thanks to these spy shots, is the wide air dam on the front bumper and there's a dash of chrome on it too. The fog lamps at the bottom see the integration of DRLs and this is what will give the Marazzo its character. There's a generous dose of chrome on the side of the car too. In the pictures, you can see it on the window trim and even the door handles.

The Mahindra Marazzo gets 17-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec variant Advertisement

The blacked out B and C-pillars add a bit of drama and the D-pillar also gets a black trim on it creating the illusion of a floating roof. The Marazzo also comes with ORVMs with integrated turn signals. While the company has already teased the Marazzo's 17-inch alloy wheels, we get to see steel wheels on the cars pictured here.

The tail lamps of the Mahindra Marazzo have been inspired by the tail of a shark

The rear gets a heavy dose of chrome too and we see integrated reflectors and of course the tail lamp which is inspired by the shark's tail.

The cabin gets a light beige treatment, loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pod instrument console with a large MID unit, and a roof-mounted air-con system, which comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology.

The Mahindra Marazzo comes with projector headlamps

Mahindra has already announced that the Marazzo will come with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and though the specifications have not yet been announced, the MPV is likely to come with an automatic transmission as well. As far as introducing a petrol variant is concerned, Mahindra is definitely thinking about it and it's on the cards too but it will come out only when there's substantial demand from the market.

