Mahindra Marazzo MPV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings

We recently told you that the waiting period for the Marazzo was up to 6 weeks and that showed the amount of demand the car had in the country.

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in India in September with prices starting from Rs. 9.99 lakh

Mahindra launched the Marazzo MPV in September this year and just over a month after its launch in the country comes news of the car receiving more than 10,000 bookings. With its name and styling derived from a shark, the Marazzo certainly has made an impression on the customers. We recently told you that the waiting period for the Marazzo was up to 6 weeks and that showed the amount of demand the car had in the country.

The design of the Mahindra Marazzo has been inspired by a shark

The Marazzo is a global product for Mahindra and we'll soon see the car being exported to other countries. The Marazzo comes with the largest footprint seen on any Mahindra model yet, and its large dimensions are accentuated with bold exterior features and aggressive styling. The Mahindra Marazzo's styling is touted to be inspired by the Shark and several of the MPV's styling bits have been designed on the same theme.

Up front, the MPV comes with a stylish chrome-toothed grille, bold double barrel headlamps with pilot lights, and eye-shaped foglamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The MPV also features 17-inch alloy wheels, large ORVMs, and shark-tail-inspired taillamps, connected by a thick chrome slat.

sqotr3m

The Mahindra Marazzo features 17-inch alloy wheels  

 

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We thank our customers for the tremendous response and are delighted with the number of bookings received for the Marazzo within just 1 month.

This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such short time. Marazzo has been highly-appreciated by the auto community and buyers alike for its excellent value proposition."

qeqmbimg

The Mahindra Marazzo comes with features like Android Auto

0 Comments

The cabin of the Mahindra Marazzo is offered in both 7-seater and 8-seater layouts, and while the former features captain seat in the middle row, the 8-seater model gets a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split function. The new Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that has been tuned to offer a maximum of 121 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and right now, there is no automatic transmission on offer. There's also a petrol version of the car that will be launched soon.

