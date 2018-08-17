Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced

The all-new Mahindra Marazzo MPV is finally set to be launched in India on September 3, 2018. Slated to become the company's flagship offering in the country, the new Mahindra Marazzo will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Tata Hexa in India. Mahindra will offer the MPV in both 7- and 8-seater formats, and the carmaker will also be introducing an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine for the Marazzo. The company has also said that the Marazzo will have the largest footprint of any Mahindra passenger vehicle yet.

Mahindra Marazzo get Shark inspired exterior features

Similar to the Mahindra XUV500 which is based on the Cheetah, the design of the Mahindra Marazzo is based on the Shark. In fact, the carmaker says that right from the exterior features to the some of its cabin features, several of the Mahindra Marazzo design elements are inspired by the unique characteristics of this apex predator of the sea. While the MPV is yet to be fully unveiled, the teaser images reveal that the Marazzo will come with chrome-toothed grille, a shark-fin antenna, and large LED taillamps that resemble a shark's tail. The carmaker did give us a sneak peek of the Mahindra Marazzo in bits and pieces ever since the name of the MPV was announced.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo dashboard looks premium and well-equipped

The cabin, on the other hand, has been fully revealed and it will come with light beige interior dual tone black and grey dashboard panels. While the 7-seater model get captain seat in the middle row, the 8-seater model comes with a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split feature. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pod instrument console with a large MID unit, and a roof-mounted air-con system, which comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology.

Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with sleek interior and a roof-mounted Air-Con system

The technical details about the Mahindra Marazzo's new 1.5-litre diesel engine are still unknown, however, gauging the large size of the MPV, it is likely to be quite powerful and torquey. The engine is expected to be paired with both manual and and optional automatic transmission, possibly borrowed from the XUV500. Mahindra is also working on the petrol derivative and it's expected to be introduced later, based on the demand.

