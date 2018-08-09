Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interior Revealed

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV will be going on sale by September this year

Mahindra gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Marazzo MPV in a host of teaser images when the company revealed the name of the car. The automaker has now revealed the cabin of the Marazzo in a new image providing a full view of what the dashboard looks like. The Mahindra Marazzo is based on an all-new platform and the company has already said that it will be spacious on the inside. The dashboard design is clean and clutter-free and looks a lot more premium. The Marazzo will be going on sale in September this year.

Also Read: Mahindra Christens U321 MPV Marazzo

(Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with sleek interior and a roof-mounted air vents)

The Mahindra Marazzo gets a dual-tone treatment for the dashboard and it's finished in beige and black. The top panel gets what appears to be a gloss black finish with a large glovebox at the bottom. The angular air vents get chrome bezels adding to the premium touch. There are brushed silver panels too around the centre tunnel that break the monotony from the other colours. A large touchscreen infotainment system is available on the centre console with the HVAC controls just below.

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo To Be Launched With Only A Diesel Engine

Advertisement

Mahindra has already showcased the dual-pod instrument console with the large MID unit for all the vital information. The three-spoke steering wheel also houses a number of controls including audio, Bluetooth telephony and possibly cruise control too. Like the XUV500 in the automaker's stable, expect the new Marazzo to be high on tech including the Mahindra telematics system, Android Auto and a host of other connectivity options.

(The Mahindra Marazzo gets shark inspired exterior features)

Mahindra has already announced that the MPV will come with leather seats and roof mounted air vents for the second and third rows. Mahindra says the design of the Marazzo takes inspiration from the shark and elements of this can be seen on the new grille, taillights and even the shark-fin inspired antenna.

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo MPV To Be Exported From India

The Mahindra Marazzo will be offered with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the option of a petrol will be given a miss at the time of launch. However, Mahindra has already confirmed that it's working on a petrol derivative that will be introduced later in the timeline, based on the demand. The automaker also plans to export the Marazzo to a number of markets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.