Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant Gets An 8-Seater Option; Priced At Rs. 13.98 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant Gets An 8-Seater Option; Priced At ₹ 13.98 Lakh

The Marazzo is only available with the 1.6-litre diesel engine which is mated to a manual transmission. The company is working on introducing an automatic variant to the line-up soon.

The Mahindra Marazzo has received a 4 star safety rating from Global NCAP

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant of the Marazzo. The M8 variant of the Marazzo was only available with a 7-seater option with the middle row boasting of captain seats. The M8 8-seater will be priced at ₹ 8,000 more than the M8 7-seater. The 8-seater version was available in the M2, M4 and M6 variant earlier with prices starting at ₹ 10.04 lakh to ₹ 12.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The M8 variant now costs ₹ 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Marazzo M8 now comes with a bench for the second row instead of captain seats

The Marazzo's M8 variant offers many top-of-the-line features including a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Capsense & Haptics technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), faux leather seats and window-mounted sunshades for second-row passengers.

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo Gets 4 Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

The Mahindra Marazzo M8 is the top-of-the-line variant and comes with a lot of features 

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., "The globally engineered Marazzo has generated a lot of interest among buyers. This is due to its unique architecture that offers the best of both worlds in the form of car-like ride and handling coupled with the toughness and stability of a body-on-frame construction. The inclusion of the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant will further widen the Marazzo's appeal."

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo Review

The Mahindra Marazzo is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the Italian design house Pininfarina

The Marazzo is engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North American Technical Centre and Mahindra Research Valley (Chennai) and is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the Italian design house Pininfarina. The Mahindra Marazzo, recently, became the first-ever made in India MPV or multi-purpose vehicle to get a 4 star crash safety rating from Global NCAP. The Mahindra Marazzo has received 4 stars for adult front occupant protection and also scored 2 stars for child occupant protection. This is also the highest score for any Mahindra car as well, and also higher than any other Indian made MPV tested so far by Global NCAP.

The Marazzo is only available with the 1.6-litre diesel engine which is mated to a manual transmission. The company is working on introducing an automatic variant to the line-up soon.

