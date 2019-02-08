New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Marazzo Has Received Over 19,000 Bookings So Far

Mahindra launched the Marazzo in India on September 3, 2018, and it's currently selling an average of 3,500 units a month with a waiting period of up to 4 weeks.

Mahindra Marazzo MPV currently commands a waiting period of up to 4 weeks

It's been around five months since the launch of the Mahindra Marazzo MPV and the company has already received over 19,000 bookings for the MPV. The numbers were shared by Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, on the sidelines of the company's Q3 FY2019 financial result announcement. Mahindra is currently selling an average of 3,500 units of the Marazzo a month and currently commands a waiting period of up to 4 weeks. In fact, the company has retailed over 15,000 units so far.

Mahindra launched the Marazzo in India on September 3, 2018, and the MPV was the first model from the carmaker to be built on a front-wheel-drive (FWD) and ladder on frame architecture. Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 121 bhp

In the front, the Marazzo comes with the stylish new chrome-toothed grille along with bold double barrel headlamps that get the pilot lights. Moreover, the foglamps are eye-shaped with integrated LED daytime running lamps. You also get 17-inch alloy wheels with large ORVMs and shark-tail-inspired tail lamps. It comes connected by a thick chrome slat.

The MPV comes in both 7-seater and 8-seater layouts, with the 7-seater Marazzo MPV features captain seat in the middle row, while the 8-seater model gets a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split function. The features list includes a 7 touchscreen infotainment system with USB, Bluetooth & AUX-IN connectivity, dual-pod instrument console with a large MID unit. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both are offered for smartphone connectivity. The Marazzo comes with a roof-mounted air-con system, which comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology. The Marazzo also comes with a new three-spoke steering wheel mounted controls for audio, telephony and cruise control, and automatic climate control.

