New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Marazzo Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV has been updated with Apple CarPlay feature, in addition to Android Auto, and is the first Mahindra car to get the connectivity feature for iOS devices.

View Photos
The Mahindra Marazzo now supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV has become the first vehicle to get Apple CarPlay connectivity in the automaker's stable. Mahindra cars were only offered with Android Auto till now with the automaker having a tie-up with Google. Nevertheless, Mahindra now has the license to add the Apple CarPlay connectivity feature to its vehicles with the Marazzo being the first one. The update surely comes as a respite to iOS device owners who did not have the option yet. The MPV was offered only with Android Auto at the time of launch. The 4500 cars that have already been delivered to customers will be eligible for the update.

Mahindra Marazzo

11.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo To Get Apple CarPlay

Speaking on the update, Mahindra & Mahindra - Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said, "With the introduction of Apple CarPlay, the Marazzo becomes even more desirable for customers who wish to stay connected. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay bolsters Marazzo's already-strong suite of connectivity features that include Android Auto, GPS-enabled Navigation, Mahindra's Bluesense App and Emergency Call function."

88e9gsao

(The Mahindra Marazzo will com with Apple CarPlay iOS 12 that also includes Google maps)

Apple CarPlay offers access to a host of features including phone calls, music and Siri search. Users need to connect their iPhone with the car's system and it automatically organises useful information such as Phone Contacts and call logs into a simple user interface that appears on the infotainment system display. The system also works in tandem with the Mahindra Marazzo's existing features including integrated steering controls, voice-activation and more.

0 Comments

With the Marazzo receiving the much handy feature, one can expect the upcoming and existing cars in Mahindra's stable to get the feature too. This includes the automaker's new flagship SUV - Mahindra Y400 - that reportedly could be badged as the 'Inferno' upon launch next month. The S201 compact SUV is also likely to get the feature right from the launch. Expect the Mahindra XUV500 and TUV300 to get the feature in due time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Marazzo with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
TAGS :
Mahindra Marazzo Mahindra Marazzo Apple CarPlay Apple CarPlay Mahindra Apple CarPlay Mahindra cars

Latest News

Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Volumes In A Single Quarter
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Volumes In A Single Quarter
Hyundai Stays At No 1, Mahindra Jumps Up One Spot In JD Customer Service Index Study
Hyundai Stays At No 1, Mahindra Jumps Up One Spot In JD Customer Service Index Study
Only BS6 Cars Can Be Sold After April 2020: Supreme Court
Only BS6 Cars Can Be Sold After April 2020: Supreme Court
Mahindra Marazzo Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity
Mahindra Marazzo Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity
Honda Felicitates Deepa Malik For Her Achievements At Asian Para Games 2018
Honda Felicitates Deepa Malik For Her Achievements At Asian Para Games 2018
Exclusive: Hyundai To Launch Two New Models Based On The New Santro's K1 Platform In 2019
Exclusive: Hyundai To Launch Two New Models Based On The New Santro's K1 Platform In 2019
New Hyundai Santro: Variants Explained
New Hyundai Santro: Variants Explained
Dyson Confirms Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans
Dyson Confirms Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Bookings Open
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Bookings Open
All-New Hyundai Santro: Engine And Gearbox Explained
All-New Hyundai Santro: Engine And Gearbox Explained
Tata Motors Crosses 500,000 Production Milestone At Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Crosses 500,000 Production Milestone At Sanand Plant
Harley-Davidson Sales In The US Lowest In 8 Years
Harley-Davidson Sales In The US Lowest In 8 Years
New 2018 Hyundai Santro VS Rivals: Price Comparison
New 2018 Hyundai Santro VS Rivals: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Has Crossed 100,000 Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Has Crossed 100,000 Sales Milestone
Fiat Chrysler Sells Magneti Marelli For $7.1 Billion
Fiat Chrysler Sells Magneti Marelli For $7.1 Billion

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 7.12 - 10.44 Lakh *
Explore Marazzo
×
Explore Now
x
BMW i3s In India: First Drive Review
BMW i3s In India: First Drive Review
2018 Hyundai Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Hyundai Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Bookings Open
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Bookings Open
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities