Mahindra Marazzo Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV has become the first vehicle to get Apple CarPlay connectivity in the automaker's stable. Mahindra cars were only offered with Android Auto till now with the automaker having a tie-up with Google. Nevertheless, Mahindra now has the license to add the Apple CarPlay connectivity feature to its vehicles with the Marazzo being the first one. The update surely comes as a respite to iOS device owners who did not have the option yet. The MPV was offered only with Android Auto at the time of launch. The 4500 cars that have already been delivered to customers will be eligible for the update.

Mahindra Marazzo 11.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo To Get Apple CarPlay

Speaking on the update, Mahindra & Mahindra - Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said, "With the introduction of Apple CarPlay, the Marazzo becomes even more desirable for customers who wish to stay connected. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay bolsters Marazzo's already-strong suite of connectivity features that include Android Auto, GPS-enabled Navigation, Mahindra's Bluesense App and Emergency Call function."

(The Mahindra Marazzo will com with Apple CarPlay iOS 12 that also includes Google maps)

Apple CarPlay offers access to a host of features including phone calls, music and Siri search. Users need to connect their iPhone with the car's system and it automatically organises useful information such as Phone Contacts and call logs into a simple user interface that appears on the infotainment system display. The system also works in tandem with the Mahindra Marazzo's existing features including integrated steering controls, voice-activation and more.

With the Marazzo receiving the much handy feature, one can expect the upcoming and existing cars in Mahindra's stable to get the feature too. This includes the automaker's new flagship SUV - Mahindra Y400 - that reportedly could be badged as the 'Inferno' upon launch next month. The S201 compact SUV is also likely to get the feature right from the launch. Expect the Mahindra XUV500 and TUV300 to get the feature in due time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.