Mahindra Marazzo Gets 4 Star Crash Rating From Global NCAP

The recently launched new Mahindra Marazzo MPV has become the safest car in its class, with a high 4 star crash rating in the latest round of India crash tests by Global NCAP.

Mahindra Marazzo came with ABS, dual airbags, seatbelt reminder for driver & co-driver as standard

The Mahindra Marazzo has become the first-ever made in India MPV or multi-purpose vehicle to get a 4 star crash safety rating from Global NCAP. The Indian company has been working very hard to implement a new safety ethos in its manufacturing, and the Marazzo is the first vehicle to display this intent. carandbike had exclusive access to the test as always. The Mahindra Marazzo has all the safety equipment as standard, and this includes ABS, dual airbags, and even the front passenger and driver seatbelt reminder. Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, M&M told carandbike, "This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 4 star rating for Adult Occupation Protection reiterates our commitment towards safety. We have designed the Marazzo with many new safety features to ensure a safe ride for our customers. With Safety being at the forefront for all our vehicles, I am sure that this recognition will spur us to achieve higher safety parameters for our entire range of vehicles".

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

iq6kjr7(The crash tested Mahindra Marazzo came with dual airbags, ABS and seatbelt reminder as standard)

The Mahindra Marazzo has received 4 stars for adult front occupant protection and also scored 2 stars for child occupant protection. This is also the highest score for any Mahindra car as well, and also higher than any other Indian made MPV tested so far by Global NCAP. The Renault Lodgy, Chevrolet Enjoy, and Maruti Suzuki Eeco had all failed their respective tests. The Honda Mobilio had also previously received zero stars, but a subsequent retest with dual airbags being made standard had resulted in a 3 star rating.

(The Mahindra Marazzo underwent a frontal offset crash test at 64 kmph, and received 4 stars for adult occupant safety)

The Marazzo was jointly developed by Mahindra R&D in Chennai and the Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) development centre. Representatives from both were present to witness this test. Mahindra would be proud, as this result now sets the foundation for its future products. Sources within the company say Mahindra will always aim for 4 or 5 stars and no lower for any upcoming models. The company's next launch will be a subcompact SUV codenamed S201.

ulbog0us(Global NCAP had the Marazzo shipped in from India a few days earlier for the crash test)
0 Comments

Global NCAP had the car shipped in from India a few days earlier. And it underwent a frontal offset crash test at 64 kmph - the Global NCAP test protocol - at the ADAC crash test lab near Munich, Germany. This is more stringent than the new crash norms being implemented by the Indian government, which will see cars needing a 56 kmph test. At first glance, the Marazzo appeared to have done well. Good structural integrity was visually evident, due to the lack of any deforming of the A-pillar and of any perceptible intrusions into the cabin. The analysis that was carried out in the subsequent days, presented the strong result.

