Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed

The Mahindra Marazzo will come in both 7- & 8-seater option, while the former gets two captain seats for the middle row, the latter gets a standard bench seat. The rear seats can be folded to increase the boot space.

Mahindra Marazzo will come in both 7-seater and 8-seater cabin layout option

  • The Mahindra Marazzo will be the largest offering from the company yet
  • The Marazzo gets a spacious-looking cabin with several premium features
  • Mahindra Marazzo will be launched in India in September 2018

Mahindra has released another set of images of the upcoming Marazzo MPV, ahead of its official lunch. The carmaker did give us a sneak peek of the Mahindra Marazzo in bits and pieces ever since the name of the MPV was announced, but now, its entire cabin has been revealed. The carmaker had said that Mahindra Marazzo will come in both 7-seater and 8-seater option, and as we had expected, the former comes with two captain seats with flip function, while the eight-seater gets a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split feature. Practically speaking, the third row has usually been suitable for only two people, so we will reserve our judgment on the Marazzo's claim of being an 8-seater until we physically get to see the MPV.

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 10 - 11 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2018

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far

mr04u1r4

The middle row of the 7-seater Mahindra Marazzo gets captain seats

The images confirm that the Mahindra Marazzo will come with a light beige interior, with the top-end model featuring contoured seats upholstered in leatherette with fine stitching. Based on some of the previously released images, the Marazzo will also get a premium-looking dashboard that gets dual tone beige and black treatment. The top panel gets what appears to be a gloss black finish with a large glovebox at the bottom, possible cooled. The angular air-con vents get chrome bezels, and there are also brushed silver panels around the centre tunnel that break the monotony from the other colours.

bn28idv

The Mahindra Marazzo gets a premium-looking dual tone dashboard

The centre stage on the dashboard is taken by a large touchscreen infotainment system with the HVAC controls just below it. However, one of the key highlights of the cabin is the roof-mounted air-con system that comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology. The Marazzo also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for audio, Bluetooth telephony and possibly cruise control too. Mahindra has already showcased the dual-pod instrument console with the large MID unit for all the vital information.

i5asqokk

Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with sleek interior and a roof-mounted Air-Con system

Under the hood, the Mahindra Marazzo will come with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine. The engine specs are yet to announced, however, it is expected to be paired with both manual and automatic transmission option. Mahindra also has a petrol version in the pipeline, but it will not be launched along with the diesel model. Right now, Mahindra is working on the petrol derivative and it's expected to be introduced later, based on the demand. The Marazzo MPV is expected to be launched in India this September before the festive season starts.

