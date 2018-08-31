New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Marazzo Bookings Open

Mahindra dealers have started accepting booking for the Marazzo for a token of Rs. 10,000, while the company is yet to officially announce it. The new Mahindra Marazzo will be launched on September 3.

Mahindra Marazzo will only come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox

Bookings from the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra Marazzo MPV have commenced in India at the dealership level. While, Mahindra is yet to conform whether the official booking have opened or not, many dealers are now offering the vehicle for a token of ₹ 10,000. However, the Marazzo will be available for viewing and test drives only after the launch, which is slated to happen on September 3. The MPV is set to become the company's flagship model in India, and one of the dealers we spoke to told us that the estimated price for the new Mahindra Marazzo will be somewhere around ₹ 14 lakh to ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 14 - 18 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2018

lnjts90s

The Mahindra Marazzo's design and styling have been inspired by the Shark

The utility vehicle manufacturer claims that the Mahindra Marazzo will have the largest footprint of any Mahindra vehicle yet, which was evident enough from the recently leaked spy images of the MPV. Visually, Mahindra says that the design and styling of the Marazzo are inspired by the Shark. In fact, several of its exterior elements like - the chrome-toothed grille, alloy wheels design, large headlamp, taillamps, and a few more that follow the same theme.

go5bjg6c

The Mahindra Marazzo gets a well-equipped, upmarket cabin with subtle design and smart features

Since the MPV's name announcement, Mahindra has released several teaser images of the car, revealing the entire cabin and interior of the Marazzo. The spacious cabin comes with light beige interior and is offered in both 7- and 8-seater options, with the former featuring captain seats in the middle row. The large, premium-looking dashboard up front, looks well-designed and comes with a touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, a new three-spoke steering wheel, and large instrument cluster with MID.

0 Comments

The new Mahindra Marazzo will only come in diesel option, equipped with an all-new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder oil burner. While Mahindra is yet to announced the official power figures, one of the dealers we spoke to told us that the engine will offer a maximum of 121 bhp and develops 300 Nm of peak torque. At the time of the launch, the engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and right now, there is no confirmation regarding an automatic variant. Mahindra also says that it's working on a petrol engine for Marazzo, but will wait for market demand, before deciding to launch it.

