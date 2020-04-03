New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra To Manufacture 10,000 Masks A Day In 10 Days

Coronavirus fight: Mahindra helps a Mumbai based start-up in making face masks, production to begin on Friday in companys Mumbai plant

Production of the 3-ply masks will begin at Mahindras Kandivli factory on Friday

Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra is fighting a multi-pronged battle when it comes to taking on the coronavirus pandemic. The company has already been working on making ventilators and face shields in its manufacturing facilities. The top management had also said that they are willing to help anyone who wants to make face masks in this battle against the pandemic. Responding to the initiative a Mumbai based start-up that makes sanitary napkins asked for Mahindra's to modify their machines to make 3-ply masks. And in 4 days flat Mahindra engineers have responded to the call and set up a manufacturing line inside Mahindra's Kandivali plant in Mumbai.

The plant set up in Mahindra Auto factory was virtually inaugurated by Anand Mahindra on Thursday


Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra shared the good news on Twitter. He said the manufacturing of these 3-ply masks will start on Friday and within ten days the production will be ramped to make 10,000 masks per day. He also shared these masks are UV sterilised and have a bacteria filter efficiency of 99.95%. A video of manufacturing process was also shared by him.

Suhani Mohan, founder of the start-up Saral designs also shared her thoughts on how Mahindra helped them achieve this success in record time. She thanked the entire Mahindra automotive team for being immensely supportive to start production of 3-ply masks in 8 days from her first email to Anand Mahindra.

She also said that in these testing times if you have to go far (& fast), you have to go together.


 

