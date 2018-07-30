Mahindra Likely To Christen New MPV Marazzo

An MPV from the Mahindra stable has been in the making for a while now and we've been keeping you up to date with the latest in terms of developments. There have been countless spy shots, which have helped us piece together the puzzle of how the MPV is going to look like. But there has been no word on what it'll be called. The code name U321 is all that we've been calling it till now but the company is all set to name its new MPV on July 31, 2018 and our sources close to the company say that it's most likely to be called the Marazzo.

Mahindra had previously announced that the new model will be built at the company's manufacturing facility in Nasik, with an investment of ₹ 1500 crore. The MPV will be the third model from the car maker to be underpinned by a monocoque platform after the XUV500 and the KUV100, and is said to be developed at the Mahindra's North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Michigan, USA, as well as the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

We've already seen the MPV-like shape of the car and it gets a chrome grille, sweptback headlamps with projector lens lights, vertically stacked taillights and sporty alloy wheels depending on the variant.

Inside, you get a touchscreen infotainment system along with piano black treatment and a beige finished cabin. Compared to current Mahindra models, the cabin on the U321 certainly looks like a step up but we'll have to wait and see what the company offers in the final spec version.

Under the hood, the Mahindra U321 is expected to come with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired to a 6-speed manual and there's likely to be an automatic transmission on offer too. The seven/eight seater MPV is a global product and we wait to know the company's plans for the product.

