Mahindra Launches Locally Assembled Pick-ups In Kenya

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced launching its locally assembled pick-up trucks in Kenya. Introduced in collaboration with the Simba Corporation, the company has stated that Kenya is an important market for its larger global growth strategy. Mahindra says that with the launch of locally assembled Pick-ups, which are custom-built for the Kenyan terrain, the company has strengthened the presence of the brand in the country, making it more relevant to Kenyan customers. Mahindra and Simba Corporation, an indigenous corporation that provides motor vehicle sales and service, will sell both commercial and passenger vehicles in Kenya.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Mathew, Chief of International Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The launch of these locally assembled Pick-ups is a significant step forward for Mahindra in the Kenyan market. Kenya is a key strategic market for us and we are now fully equipped to deliver products customised to meet local needs, on time. I would like to thank the Government of Kenya for their support and am sure that this initiative will help drive significant employment generation in the country."

Adil Popat, Executive Chairman, Simba Corporation, said, "With the government increasingly creating favourable conditions for assemblers, motor vehicle dealers' preference for local assembly is expected to grow leading to job creation, the growth of skills and ultimately spur economic growth".

Mahindra has established itself as a credible player and a respected brand in Africa, especially in East Africa, and the company says that its foray in Kenya will further strengthen the company's commitment and consolidate its presence in the region. The company's plans to further expand its network in this region in the future.

