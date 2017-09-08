Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its electric three-wheeler, the e-Alfa Mini, at a price of ₹ 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The e-rickshaw will be next offered in Kolkata, Lucknow and other parts of the country. The e-Alfa Mini is designed to offer last mile connectivity and intra-city people movement and will have a range of 85 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 25 kmph. The e-Alfa Mini is powered by a 120 Ah battery, powerful 1000 W motor and controller. Mahindra says the e-Alfa Mini has been tested extensively over one lakh kilometres in real world conditions.

According to the company, the e-Alfa Mini meets a product need gap in the current e-rickshaw market. With the Mahindra brand, customers can look forward to a superior service network and easy finance schemes. Mahindra is currently offering a two years vehicle warranty, low down payment and attractive EMI and one free battery replacement offer. These benefits will of course be available only with select finance options.

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini e-rickshaw has 4+1 seating capacity

"The e-Alfa Mini comes with the larger Mahindra trust, which is a consumer need in the e-Rickshaw segment. Further, with best-in-class product quality, higher earning potential, 60 minutes fast service guarantee and an attractive finance option, the e-Alfa Mini is set to become the preferred choice of buyers," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra has an initial capacity of manufacturing 1,000 e-Alfa Mini e-rickshaws

The e-Alfa Mini will be manufactured at Mahindra's Hardwar plant with a planned initial capacity of 1,000 units per month. The total e-rickshaw market is estimated to be around 5,000 units a month, and Mahindra intends to slowly increase capacity to meet market demand. With the e-Alfa Mini, Mahindra and Mahindra has the widest range of electric vehicles in the country, with the e20 Plus, and eVerito serving both as passenger cars and fleet taxi operators, the eSupro Passenger as a people mover, and the eSupro Cargo as a goods carrier. Mahindra has plans to launch a full-sized electric auto rickshaw next.

