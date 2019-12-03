Mahindra & Mahindra has launched its first BS6 vehicle in the country and it comes nearly 4 months before the BS6 norms kick in. The first BS6 car from the company is the subcompact SUV, the XUV300 and it will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings. The Mahindra XUV300 W4 BS6 starts at Rs 8.30 lakh, ranging up to Rs 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom India). Compared to the BS4 version, which was priced at ₹ 8.10 lakh to ₹ 11.79 lakh, the BS6 XUV300 is up to ₹ 20,000 more expensive.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are delighted to launch our first BS 6 vehicle. It is a milestone in our BS6 transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology."

Mahindra's diesel portfolio has not yet made the transition to BS6 and yes the company has promised that it will happen before the emission norms kick in. For the time being though, it's only the petrol variant of the XUV300 that comes with the BS6 engine.

