Mahindra KUV100 Launched In Italy

Mahindra's vehicle line-up for Italy has been expanded with the launch of the KUV100. The entry-level Mahindra offering was launched in Rome earlier this week and the company is yet to announce prices for the same. Mahindra executives were in the Italian city for the Formula E Rome e-Prix and also announced its new electric hypercar brand 'Automobili Pininfarina' under the Mahindra Group. The Mahinra KUV100 launch for Italy was confirmed by Mahindra & Mahindra - Executive Director, Pawan Goenka, who tweeted the development.

Also Read: Mahindra Announces New Electric Luxury Car Brand 'Automobili Pininfarina'

KUV100 launched in Rome. Very enthusiastic response from our dealers. pic.twitter.com/gU8v6p55yQ — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 13, 2018

Mahindra has not revealed details on the Italian-spec KUV100, but the model in images is the updated KUV100 NXT that was launched late last year. With the NXT version, the automaker revised version the headlamps, front bumper, additional plastic cladding around the fog lamps, and a faux skid plate. The model also gets revised taillights with new clear lens and slightly revised ORVMs.

Inside, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT was upgraded to an all-black cabin with brushed silver inserts, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with audio and navigation support on the top trims. It's not clear if the KUV100 is offered in the six-seater avatar in Italy as well.

(The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is offered in both 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines)

In proportions, the Euro-spec Mahindra KUV100 will be identical to the Indian model measuring 3700 mm in length, 1735 mm in width and 1655 mm in height. In India the model is offered with a 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol and a 77 bhp 1.2-litre diesel engine, and the same are likely to be offered in Europe as well. Both units come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission for now.

Still expanding its passenger vehicle business in Europe, Mahindra sells a number of models in the continent including the Genio pick-up, XUV500, Quanto, and the Scorpio, in both the SUV and pick-up body styles. Interestingly, the Mahindra Scorpio is renamed as Goa in Europe and is sold in the previous generation iteration.

