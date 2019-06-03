Mahindra KUV100 Diesel Version To Be Discontinued

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced its plans to overhaul its powertrain portfolio ahead of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) regulations and the diesel version of the KUV100 hasn't made the cut. The Mahindra KUV100 diesel will be discontinued going forward, while the SUV-hatchback will survive in only the petrol and electric avatars. The KUV100 is currently powered by a 1.2-litre MFalcon D75 turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 77 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The motor made its debut with the KUV and was intended to power a number of smaller vehicles in the automaker's line-up.

The Mahindra eKUV100 is scheduled for launch later this year

However, with the BS6 norms kicking in, it's become difficult for manufacturers to upgrade existing engines to the stringent emission regulations within a controlled budget. Moreover, the KUV's volumes haven't been the game-changing as Mahindra touted it to be, which further would make it difficult for the company to justify the costs.

Furthermore, the market has once again made a shift to petrol powered vehicles given the minimal difference between petrol and diesel fuel prices, plus which has made manufacturers to reconsider development costs on upgrading small capacity diesel engines.

The MFalcon diesel enfine was developed to power the small offerings from Mahindra

It's an unclear as to how long will the Mahindra KUV100 will be available on sale. It is likely that the company will retail the diesel version till stocks last before the April 2020 deadline. The company will be rolling out BS6 ready versions of its existing models by the end of this year or by early next year.

