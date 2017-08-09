Mahindra KUV 100 Facelift Spotted Testing Again

Mahindra launched their smaller utility vehicle, the KUV 100 back in January 2016. While, Mahindra saw decent sales figures for the KUV 100 in initial days, it dropped since Maruti Suzuki launched their Ignis. For this, Mahindra is now working on updating the KUV 100 with a facelift which was recently spotted testing near Chennai. While Mahindra is also getting ready to bring in Scorpio facelift, it will be interesting to see how Mahindra updates the KUV 100 so as to take on the popularity of the Ignis. It also competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 and Honda Brio.

(Mahindra KUV 100 takes on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

The Mahindra KUV 100 will only see cosmetic changes, while continuing with the same engine options. At present, Mahindra has managed to sell close to 55,000 units of the KUV 100 since its launch last year. As far as the images go, the KUV 100 facelift will see redesigned headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, revised front grille and restyled fog lamps. Moreover, the KUV 100 facelift will also get a new set of alloy wheels, taking cue from XUV500. The rear of the KUV 100 facelift will also be refreshed; however, details are still sketchy.

(The KUV 100 Facelift will see only cosmetic changes)

The engine duties will be carried out by the same mFalcon series, available in both petrol and diesel variants. While the 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine churns out 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque, the 1.2-litre turbocharged, mFalcon D75 diesel engine is capable of producing maximum power output of 77 bhp and maximum torque of 190 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-Speed Manual Gearbox. Moreover, it is expected that KUV 100 facelift might get an AMT gearbox this time.

