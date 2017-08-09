New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra KUV 100 Facelift Spotted Testing Again

It will be interesting to see how Mahindra updates the KUV 100 as it has tough competition from Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the segment.

View Photos
Mahindra will most likely launch the KUV 100 facelift in India this year

Highlights

  • Mahindra is updating the KUV 100 to compete with Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • The Mahindra KUV 100 facelift will get only cosmetic changes
  • Mahindra had launched the KUV 100 in January 2016

Mahindra launched their smaller utility vehicle, the KUV 100 back in January 2016. While, Mahindra saw decent sales figures for the KUV 100 in initial days, it dropped since Maruti Suzuki launched their Ignis. For this, Mahindra is now working on updating the KUV 100 with a facelift which was recently spotted testing near Chennai. While Mahindra is also getting ready to bring in Scorpio facelift, it will be interesting to see how Mahindra updates the KUV 100 so as to take on the popularity of the Ignis. It also competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 and Honda Brio.

Mahindra KUV100
4.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra KUV100
mahindra kuv 100 facelift

(Mahindra KUV 100 takes on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Also Read: Mahindra KUV 100 Facelift Spotted For The First Time

The Mahindra KUV 100 will only see cosmetic changes, while continuing with the same engine options. At present, Mahindra has managed to sell close to 55,000 units of the KUV 100 since its launch last year. As far as the images go, the KUV 100 facelift will see redesigned headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, revised front grille and restyled fog lamps. Moreover, the KUV 100 facelift will also get a new set of alloy wheels, taking cue from XUV500. The rear of the KUV 100 facelift will also be refreshed; however, details are still sketchy.

mahindra kuv 100 facelift

(The KUV 100 Facelift will see only cosmetic changes)

The engine duties will be carried out by the same mFalcon series, available in both petrol and diesel variants. While the 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine churns out 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque, the 1.2-litre turbocharged, mFalcon D75 diesel engine is capable of producing maximum power output of 77 bhp and maximum torque of 190 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-Speed Manual Gearbox. Moreover, it is expected that KUV 100 facelift might get an AMT gearbox this time.

Image Source: IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra KUV100 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra
KUV100
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Mahindra KUV100 Alternatives

Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 4.99 - 5.94 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.96 - 9.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.04 - 8.27 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.08 - 7.59 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.17 - 8.69 Lakh *
Chevrolet Sail Hatchback
Chevrolet Sail Hatchback
₹ 5.21 - 8.38 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.22 - 8.38 Lakh *
Tata Indica
Tata Indica
₹ 5.44 - 5.96 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.66 - 8.58 Lakh *
Explore KUV100
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities