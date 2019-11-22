Mahindra has announced launching a new and advanced variant of its popular mini-truck Jeeto. Christened the Mahindra Jeeto Plus, the new variant of the Jeeto is a sub-1 tonne light commercial vehicle is priced at ₹ 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Compared to the regular Jeeto mini-truck, the Plus variant comes with a longer deck with a total length of 7.4 feet, along with an increased payload capacity of 715 kg. The Mahindra Jeeto Plus also comes with a class-leading warranty of 3 years or 72,000 km (whichever is earlier).

Talking about the new Mahindra Jeeto Plus, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Business Head- Small Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers an excellent value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise of Badi Gadi, Badi Kamai, Badi Kamoyabi', Jeeto Plus enables the customers to earn more profitability and prosperity. This mini-trucks stylish looks, car-like comfort and unmatched safety will build on the popularity of the original Jeeto mini-truck. We firmly believe that Jeeto Plus will make its mark in the Indian market with its qualities and competitive price like our products in other segments".

Powering the vehicle is a 625 cc single-cylinder water-cooled Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine. The motor is tuned to generate 16 bhp at 3600 rpm and develops 38 Nm of peak torque at 1200-2200 rpm, while mated 4-speed manual gearbox. With the new engine, the Jeeto Plus is also 30 per cent more fuel-efficient now and offers a mileage of 29.1 kmpl.

