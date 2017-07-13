Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's popular utility and commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched the new Jeeto Minivan in India dedicated for last mile passenger transportation. Based on the company's popular LCV Jeeto mini-truck, the new Mahindra Jeeto minivan will target the urban and semi-urban markets offering last mile connectivity as an inter-city passenger carrier. The new Mahindra Jeeto minivan comes with two engine options and three fuel choices - diesel, petrol and CNG. The diesel model has been priced at ₹ 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Furthermore, the new Jeeto minivan range essentially comes in two body forms - semi hard top and hard top and three body colour options - Sunrise Red, Ultramarine Blue and Diamond White. The diesel model, which is likely to be the top-selling variant, is powered by the company's 655 cc, m_Dura direct injection engine that is Bharat Stage IV a.k.a. BS-IV compliant. The motor is powerful enough to churn out about 16 bhp and develop 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine also offers a class-leading mileage of 26 kmpl. As mentioned before, Mahindra also offers petrol and CNG models of the Jeeto minivan, which will be rolled out later.

Mahindra Jeeto Minivan Interior

Mahindra will roll out the models in phase manner and the first phase will see the introduction of the semi hard top diesel variant. This will be followed by the launch of hard top CNG and diesel variants and finally the semi hard top CNG and petrol variants. Technical specification of the CNG and petrol model will be revealed later. The company will also offer a warranty of 2 years / 40,000 km (whichever is earlier). In India, the new Mahindra Jeeto van is slotted below the Mahindra Supro in the company line-up.

Talking about the company's new product, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra said, "The popular Jeeto brand has already set new benchmarks in innovation, performance, safety and comfort and the launch of Jeeto Minivan will further extend this platform for last mile passenger transportation. At Mahindra, we have identified specific need gaps amongst the customers and I am sure that the Jeeto Minivan will provide a more efficient, safe and comfortable mode of transportation to our customers. In fact, the Jeeto Minivan will also be an ideal option for 3 wheeler customers to upgrade, as we enable them to Rise by driving positive change in their lives."