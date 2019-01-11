Mahindra Jeeto LCV Breaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

After its 1 lakh production milestone, Mahindra Jeeto has now breached the 1 lakh sales mark as well

The Mahindra Jeeto light commercial vehicle (LCV) recently achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in India. In fact, it was just a few months ago that the company announced achieved the 1 lakh production milestone for the Jeeto LCV. The company celebrated this new milestone by hosting a special event in Mumbai, where customers were invited to meet Bollywood actor and Jeeto's brand ambassador, Manoj Bajpai. The customers who got the opportunity to meet the Jeeto's celebrity brand ambassador were selected through a campaign, in which about 12,000 customers participated.

The Mahindra Jeeto brand was introduced in India back in June 2015, with the launch of Jeeto Load. The company had introduced a modular range of eight mini-trucks to cater to a range of different needs, in the sub-1 tonne load segment. Currently, the Jeeto LCV is available in S, L & X series and caters to 3-wheeler, micro-truck and mini-truck customers, and comes in two fuel options - diesel and CNG.

The Mahindra Jeeto also designed to delivers a best-in-segment fuel efficiency of up to 33.4 kmpl. Right now, the Mahindra Jeeto is also quite popular in the e-commerce industry, Swacch Bharat Mission & other captive segments.

