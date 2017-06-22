Mahindra Jeeto Completes 2 Years In India; Over 50,000 Units Sold So Far

Mahindra and Mahindra’s Jeeto mini truck has recently completed 2 years in the Indian market. One of the most popular offerings in the small commercial vehicles (SCV) segment, the Mahindra Jeeto has already breached the 50,000 sales milestone in the country. To commemorate its second anniversary, Mahindra has decided to offer its customers two new deals on the Jeeto, which include – easy down payment options and accident insurance cover of ₹ 10 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “The success of the Jeeto over the past 2 years is a testament to Mahindra’s focus on developing customer-centric, class leading offerings. A game changer in its category, the Jeeto has created a significant disruption in its segment with its modular range of 8 mini trucks which offer a superior customer value proposition. Today, our customers appreciate the Jeeto’s promise of higher mileage, higher earning potential and car-like comforts. Going forward we will continue to partner with our customers in their endeavour to progress and prosper in life.”

As mentioned before, the Mahindra Jeeto has been one of the top-sellers in the Last Mile Transportation segment which also includes offerings like the Tata Ace and the newly launched Piaggio Porter 700. Currently, the Mahindra Jeeto holds over 22 per cent market share in the under 2 tonne, four wheeler SCV load segment and sales of the vehicle grew by 25 per cent in FY 2017, which was otherwise quite flat in terms of growth.

The Mahindra Jeeto comes in two payload options – 600 kg and 700 kg and is available in three primary variants – S-Series, L-Series and X-Series. The major differences between all three are in terms of dimensions, payload and volume of the deck. With an 1830mm long deck, the S-Series is only available in the payload option of 600 kg, while the top-end X-Series only comes with a payload of 700 kg and longer 1930 mm deck area. The mid-variant L-Series, on the other hand, sit right between them with a deck length of 1780 mm and payload options of both 600 kg and 700 kg.

All three models are powered by the same 625 cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine that comes in two states of power – 11 bhp and 16 bhp. The engine develops the same 38 Nm of peak torque in all the models, while mated to a 4-speed synchromesh manual gearbox.