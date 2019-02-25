Mahindra Introduces Premium e-Mobility Solution, Glyd, In India

10 e-Veritos have been commissioned for the city of Mumbai and more are expected soon

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced the launch of Glyd, a premium tech-based e-mobility service in Mumbai on select routes. After having tied up with Ola for their e-mobility solutions platform, Mahindra has decided to lead the charge with its own initiative. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra, flagged off the first batch of 10 e-Veritos, which will now be commissioned in the city. The cars will ply in BKC to begin with and will offer people a solution to reach their homes with no carbon footprints.

According to company, Glyd will offer a premium in-commute experience to office going executives, powered by several connected car features such as web-conferencing, curated entertainment and music content from selective partners. In addition, industry first features such as privacy screen, air purifier and strain free lighting will provide a one-of-its-kind experience to the commuters. The car will also come with bolstered seats, wrap-around headrest and custom designed armrests. Of course, the e-Veritos will be customised to provide all these facilities.

The e-Veritos will come with several connected car features like a tablet for the customers entertainment

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd., said, "As the pioneers of electric vehicles in the country, Mahindra has from time to time provided innovative and first of its kind e-mobility solutions. Glyd is one such flagship premium e-mobility solution to redefine the in-commute experience of daily commuters. This is our unique step to drive positive change towards a smart, sustainable and experiential daily commute. Going forward we plan to launch multiple e-mobility solutions, across cities".

The e-Veritos can go for upto 130 km on a single charge

Glyd has partnered with Vodafone-Idea Limited, Cisco Systems Limited and other service & content providers to launch these services in Mumbai. The e-Veritos get a range of upto 130 km on a single charge.

.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.