Mahindra Introduces eVerito EV To Its Employee Fleet

Mahindra Logistics has introduced Electric Vehicles to its fleet of employee transportation vehicles in Kerala. The company will use the eVerito for employee transportation. It has already introduced EVs for its clients in other cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and has plans to deploy 150 vehicles as part of its people transportation solutions business over next fiscal year.

Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric added, "We at Mahindra Electric have been pioneering the movement to electric mobility for almost a decade. Kerala has been an upcoming market in the personal segment for us since 2016 and today we are happy that eVerito is being introduced in the market through Mahindra Logistics, in the fleet segment. We believe that the transition to EVs will be led by the fleet segment, and today's announcement marks an important milestone in that. We are confident that this step will go a long way towards contributing in the state's mission of sustainable living."

Advertisement

Mahindra certainly wants to capitalise on its first mover advantage as regards electric vehicles. The company has already tied up with cab aggregates like Ola to provide electric vehicles to its fleet and this will help it reach more customers. The company is looking to add more electric cars to its fleet in the next couple of years but wants the government to help out when it comes to infrastructure.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.