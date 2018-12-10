New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India

Formula E organisers have shown their interest in bringing the race to India.

Formula E organisers are very keen on bringing in a Formula E race in India.

Many were disheartened when FIA decided not to conduct Formula 1 races in India anymore. However, there is a silver lining for the motorsport enthusiasts. If not F1, there is a possibility that Formula E race may make its way to our country as Formula E organisers have shown their interest in bringing the Formula E race to India. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Mahindra Racing Formula E car unveil, Dr. Pavan Goenka, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra said, "We are talking to officials on the central government level and local city levels to try and get Formula E in India."

Mahindra has started talks with the government officials after they go a go-ahead from Formula E organisers. "Formula E organisers are very keen on bringing in a Formula E race in India," added Dr Goenka. Similar to Formula 1, Formula E is the apex race for Electric vehicles which has seen many renowned brands such as Audi and Mercedes who participate in Formula 1 also taking part in the Formula E race. Mahindra is the only Indian participants in Formula E and has been growing strong eventually.

Mahindra Racing which is a participant in the Formula E race has revealed their M5Electro race car in India just days ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E championship.  The M5Electro is based on generation two of the Formula E race car, and comes with a new EV powertrain technology. It will be able to touch 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds and go on to a top speed of 280kmph.  The new team kit of Mahindra Racing draws inspiration from iconic Indian symbols, the Bengal tiger and the Lotus flower.

