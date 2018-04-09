Mahindra Genze Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India

A few weeks ago we brought to you an exclusive review of the Mahindra Genze electric scooter all the way from San Francisco. The Genze scooter is purpose built to be a workhorse with just one seat and a loading bay at the rear which gives it an immediate distinction as compared to the other two wheelers available in the segment. We knew Mahindra was testing the Genze scooters in India for reliability trials and now, one such prototype has been spied doing the test rounds. Although India is being used as a test bed for the electric scooter, it is however unlikely that it will get launched here anytime soon primarily due to price and segmentation reasons.

(Mahindra Genze electric scooter)

The Mahindra Genze is unique in its construction with the likes of an aluminium monocoque frame as compared to a conventional frame with bolted on body panels. It gets smart connectivity options with a colour screen, GPS tracking, ride modes, etc. The larger front wheel also gives it a slightly different look while the raised handlebars and large seat makes it genuinely easy to ride. You also get disc brakes all round. The Genze scooter's loading bay, which is in place of the rear passenger seat, can also be customised from the factory for different applications. You can either get a soft fabric box, a hard case, or just leave it as is - almost like a mini pickup truck.

(Mahindra Genze electric scooter profile)

Under the skin, the Genze packs a lithium ion battery (2kWh) and a 48 volt electric system. The motor makes 2 bhp but 100 Nm of peak torque. The Genze used to have a 30 mile (48 km) range which has now been upped to about 35 miles (56 km) and it has a top speed (in the United States) of about 30 kmph (48 kmph). While there are speed restrictions on electric scooters in the United States, the ones being tested in India will be substantially faster as the limiters would have been removed. That said, the Genze is still a workhorse and not for passenger use, making its relevance in India quite limited - especially to the masses. In the commercial sector - for food or parcel delivery however, it might just make perfect sense.

Spy picture source: Performance Factory (Facebook)

