Mahindra Furio Range Of Intermediate Trucks Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 17.45 Lakh

Mahindra Truck and Bus today officially launched the new Furio range of intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) in India. The new truck range was unveiled in India last year in July 2018, and today the company has officially commenced with its sale in the Indian market. Priced at ₹ 17.45 lakh for the Furio 12 tonne and ₹ 18.10 Lakh for the Furio 14 tonne (all prices ex-showroom, Pune), the new Mahindra Furio range has been designed by Mahindra-owned Italian design house Pininfarina, and previously, the company had claimed that it has invested about ₹ 600 crore in the development of this new range of intermediate trucks.

The development of the new Mahindra Furio range has been underway since 2014 and has been designed and developed by 500 engineers, and close to 180 suppliers have been involved. The Furio range is manufactured at the company's plant in Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra. The new Furio trucks are positioned below the Blazo range from Mahindra and take on the offerings from Eicher and Tata Motors.

The company claims that the trucks also offer safe, ergonomic, and comfortable cabins, which has been designed by Pininfarina. The company claims that the trucks also offer safe, ergonomic, and comfortable cabins, which has been designed by Pininfarina.

The new Mahindra Furio trucks are powered by the company's new mDi Tech diesel engine that churns out 138 bhp at 2400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with Mahindra's FuelSmart technology to optimise fuel consumption and comes with multi-mode switches depending on the load conditions. Furthermore, the new engine has been designed to be lightweight, and have low friction in a bid to achieve higher fuel efficiency. Mahindra says the engine will offer high torque at low rpm leading to a higher performance in both inter-city and intra-city traffic conditions. Though this engine adheres to BS4 norms now, Mahindra says it will be upgraded according to BS6 requirements before the norms kick in.

Mahindra claims that the Furio range of ICVs have been tested for over 17 lakh km, putting them through rigorous highway durability trials undertaken across the ghats, other treacherous road conditions, cities and state highways (single and double lane roads), and high and low-speed applications. Over 1,000 such performance tests were carried out. Furthermore, the structural durability validation was accomplished for the equivalent of 10 years of vehicle service life, involving all 4 platforms. Further endurance tests such as sea level to high altitude trials and sub-zero to high ambient temperature trials were also undertaken.

The company claims that the trucks also offer safe, ergonomic, and comfortable cabins, which has been designed by Pininfarina. It offers better comfort with modular sleeping berths for the driver and co-driver along with 8-way air flow outlet making the cabin 5-degrees cooler. Also, it's been designed to make 60 per cent less noise and 40 per cent less vibrations. Moreover, it also has got some segment first equipment like fog lamps and cornering lamps and Mahindra is also offering 5 years or 5,00,000 km warranty and 5 years or 5,00,000 km AMC maintenance guarantee on the Furio range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.