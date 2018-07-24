Mahindra Furio Range Of Intermediate Trucks Launched In India

Mahindra Truck and Bus, part of the Mahindra Group, has introduced the new Furio range of intermediate commercial vehicles at its facility in Chakan. The new Mahindra range of trucks are the first from the manufacturer in this segment and will help the expand the manufacturer's presence in the commercial vehicle (CV) space as a full range CV player. With the introduction of the Furio range, Mahindra said that it aims to be the number two manufacturer in the Indian CV sector. The Mahindra Furio has been developed with an investment of ₹ 600 crore, over the period of the last four years.

Speaking at the unveil, Mahindra & Mahindra, Managing Director, Dr. Pawan Goenka said, "The unveiling of the new Furio range of ICV trucks is a defining moment for our truck and bus business as we are set to enter a new orbit and become a full range commercial vehicle player. With Pininfarina inspired design, the Furio is set to be a game changer for us and perhaps for the industry, giving the new truck one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable cabins that will set new standards. I am confident that just like the Blazo HCV Series, the Furio range of ICVs will also set new benchmarks for performance, earnings and deliver better value to customers."

Advertisement

(The Mahindra Furio is the automaker's first offering in the Intermediate CV segment)

The Mahindra Furio has been designed and developed by 500 engineers and 180 suppliers since 2014. The trucks will be manufactured at the company's Chakan-based facility, near Pune. The medium duty trucks have been designed to offer safe, ergonomic and comfortable cabins in the segment. In fact, the cabin has been designed by Italian design house Pininfarina. The new Furio trucks are positioned below the Blazo range from Mahindra and take on the offerings from Eicher and Tata Motors.

Commenting on the Furio, Mahindra Truck and Bus and Construction Equipment Divisions, CEO, Vinod Sahay said, "Indian ICV customers have been longing for a truck which can deliver higher earnings, lower operating costs, better safety, improved ergonomics, a comfortable ride and most importantly a world-class ownership experience, as an ideal package. Our new FURIO range is built precisely around these elements and we are confident that it will soon be a preferred choice for ICV customers. At Mahindra Truck and Bus Division we have revamped our portfolio and offered assurances to our customers which in turn have enabled us to outpace the market growth. Going forward we are poised to redefine the way business is done in the ICV category and hope to have a significant share of that segment."

(The Mahindra Furio's mDi diesel engine produces 138 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque)

The Furio trucks are powered by Mahindra's new mDi Tech diesel engine that produces 138 bhp at 2400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with Mahindra's FuelSmart technology to optimise fuel consumption, and comes with multi-mode switches depending on the load conditions. Furthermore, the new engine has been designed to be light weight, and have low friction in a bid to achieve higher fuel efficiency. Mahindra says the engine will offer high torque at low rpms and has been through a number of test cycles.

Speaking about the new Furio, Mahindra - President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said, "The Mahindra Furio bears testimony to Mahindra's capability of bringing the best to Indian customers, since it is based on meticulously gathered customer insights. The launch of the Furio comes closely on the heels of the successful introduction of Mahindra's HCV range of trucks, the Blazo, which also resulted in substantial volume and market share growth for Mahindra. With the addition of this new range of ICVs, MTB will emerge as a complete trucking solutions provider in the Indian CV market."

The Furio range of Intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) have been tested for over 17 lakh km across a variety of roads including cities and highways, as well as varying altitudes. The trucks were also subjected to treacherous road conditions, while endurance tests were carried out in sub-zero and high ambient temperatures. The automaker says over 1000 such performance tests were carried out, while the truck has a structural durability validation has been accomplished for 10 years of the vehicle's service life.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.